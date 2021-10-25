DragonForce will be getting back out on the road next year on a North American tour leg that features special guests Battle Beast and Seven Spires. In celebration of their continued support for 2019's Extreme Power Metal album, the band has also dropped a delightfully '80s music video for "Strangers," for which they used Steve Vai's Whitesnake and David Lee Roth era guitars as an added bonus.

The 38-date trek will begin and end in California as the groups criss-cross the United States and Canada, beginning on March 7. Battle Beast won't be there at very start, however, and will miss the first 10 dates before linking up with DragonForce and Seven Spires on March 20.

See the full list of stops at the bottom of the page and look for tickets to go on sale Oct. 29 at 10AM local time here.

Excited for the upcoming run, DragonForce stated, "We are so excited to be playing in the USA and Canada again. We've spent the last year and a half waiting to get back on the road to finish the 'Extreme Power Metal World Tour'. We've also got some new surprises. DragonForce always says more is more, so expect an even bigger, crazier show! We're also thrilled to be bringing some incredible bands with us. Battle Beast gives an amazing performance every time, and Seven Spires is one of the best young bands out there. We can't wait to see everyone in the crowd and at our VIP!"

About the video for "Strangers," guitarist Herman Li explained the band needed some "cool looking guitars" for their video shoot. "I texted Steve Vai and told him we were doing a glam rock video. He said, 'come on over', and when I got there, he had pulled out THE guitars he used with Whitesnake and David Lee Roth. I remember seeing these guitars in magazines as a kid, so it was incredible to get to use them on set - I almost cried when he handed them to me," described Li.

He continued, "Besides the guitars, I think we all looked really hunky in our costumes, especially our hair! For a minute, I was even considering getting a perm...I know people may think we're not taking ourselves seriously enough, but I think given the state of the world, sometimes it's just nice to kick back and have a laugh with your mates. That was definitely the vibe on set - we could barely keep a straight face watching the playback."

Limited merchandise aligning with the video's theme is also available at the band's webstore.

DragonForce, "Strangers" Music Video

DragonForce, Battle Beast + Seven Spires 2022 North American Tour Dates

DragonForce / Metal Blade

Mar. 07 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory *

Mar. 08 — San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory *

Mar. 09 — Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post *

Mar. 10 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre *

Mar. 11 — Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune *

Mar. 13 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom *

Mar. 15 — Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theater *

Mar. 16 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall *

Mar. 18 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory *

Mar. 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex *

Mar. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Mar. 22 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Mar. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Mar. 24 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave II

Mar. 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Mar. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Mar. 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Mar. 29 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Mar. 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Mar. 31 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

Apr. 01 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

Apr. 02 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Apr. 03 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Apr. 05 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Apr. 06 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

Apr. 07 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Apr. 08 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

Apr. 09 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Petes

Apr. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Apr. 12 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Apr. 13 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Apr. 15 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Apr. 16 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Apr. 17 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Apr. 19 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Apr. 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Apr. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

Apr. 23 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater

* = without Battle Beast