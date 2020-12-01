'Tis the season of giving and, in a year the world went mostly without live, in-person music, Dream Theater are aiming to help out the member of their road crew who have had to go without work throughout 2020. They've done so by recorded a medley of holiday songs, dubbed "The Holiday Spirit Carries On," and all of the proceeds will benefit the crew members.

Dream Theater shared a short video message to all the fans, outlining the impetus for recording the holiday medley while stressing just how essential the band's road crew is and how much those people mean to them.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck earlier this year, all live concert performances and touring stopped, leaving tens of thousands of crews and technicians out of work for most of 2020," said guitarist John Petrucci in the video which can be seen further down the page.

Keyboardist Jordan Rudess picked up from there and stated, "Our crew is like an extended family to us and they do amazing things for us — they help us put on a great show all around the world. So we decided to give back and create a Christmas medley to help support the guys and give 'em a great holiday."

"They're out there each and every time we go out on tour," added singer James LaBrie, "making every night come off magically. These technicians, they work very hard. We've become extremely close with them."

Drummer Mike Mangini continued, "So by purchasing this Christmas medley, you're directly supporting the people that you don't see when you come to the concerts, but that make the concerts happen." "And that's the least we can do for them," affirmed bassist John Myung. "They're a great bunch of guys that do a lot for us."

Naturally, as the song supports and incredible cause, it is only available to listen through a purchased digital download that comes in at just a penny shy of $3.

Head to the Dream Theater Bandcamp page to get the song and help out the people who make the shows we all miss so much possible.

As for other recent Dream Theater releases, on Nov. 27 the band dropped their new live record, Distant Memories — Live in London, which chronicles the band playing their Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory album in its entirety.

