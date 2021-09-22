Dream Theater Debut Dark + Moody New Song ‘Invisible Monster’
Prog metal legends Dream Theater introduced their new album, A View From the Top of the World, with the opening track, "The Alien," and now they're serving up another taste of their 15th record with a music video for "Invisible Monster."
At six-and-a-half minutes, this second single represents the second shortest track on the forthcoming full length, but as usual, Dream Theater pack an entire journey into the runtime. Where as "The Alien" was more of a full-tilt effort, "Invisible Monster" is a bit more contemplative and moody with an airy chorus propelled by an ominous chord progression.
Commenting on this latest single, guitarist John Petrucci said, "It was written after we’d written a bunch of material. A lot of the music was super energetic and upbeat, tempo-wise. Mike [Mangini] suggested we do something a little different though. So, we started working on a more mid-tempo song. The hook, riff, and melody changed so naturally. I equate it to ‘Pull Me Under’ back in the day where we’d just start playing, something would come out, and we’d be like, ‘Whoa, that’s cool’. There’s a serendipitous moment where it happens."
As for the message, he explained, "Lyrically, it’s about how anxiety plagues people. It’s like there’s an invisible monster beating you. You don’t see it, but it’s haunting you all of the time."
Watch the music video for "Invisible Monster" toward the bottom of the page.
A View From the Top of the World will be released on Oct. 24 through InsideOut Music/Sony Music. Head here to pre-order your copy.
Dream Theater, "Invisible Monster" Lyrics
When you face the creature
That waits beneath your bed
Will you stare into its eyes or look away?
Running toward the fire
Or fleeing from the flame
The choice to seek or hide is yours to make
The serpent inside
Wrapping its tail around my neck
I'm buried alive
Dying to take another breath
Invisible monster
Always felt but never seen
Unwelcome presence refusing to leave
Invisible monster
Hiding, never showing its face
Feeding on irrational fear
Thoughts race at a feverish pace
Soaring on a flight of ideas
Perched on its victim's shoulder
Whispering in its ear
Things that may never happen
Worries too much to bear
Invisible monster
Always felt but never seen
Unwelcome presence refusing to leave
Invisible monster
Invisible monster
Always felt but never seen
Unwelcome presence refusing to leave
Invisible monster
Beast that dwells inside my mind
Give up your hold let me take back control
Invisible monster
Invisible monster