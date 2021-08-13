Dream Theater Unveil Epic Single ‘The Alien’ From 15th Album

Dream Theater recently announced A View from the Top of the World, their 15th studio album, and have now shared a music video for the opening track, "The Alien," which is the first single off the forthcoming record.

"It’s the first one we wrote together," said guitarist John Petrucci of the material on Dream Theater's first album since 2019's Distance Over Time. "It gives people a window into what it was like when we initially met up after all of those months off. It has the adventure, the untraditional structure, the heaviness, and the hooks. It really set the tone for the album," he explained.

"The Alien" opens rather forcefully with a cavalcade of percussion from the skillful hands and feet of drummer Mike Mangini and it's off to the prog races from there. Dream Theater perfectly establish the atmosphere with dizzying riffs juxtaposed by breathy, contemplative passages that speak directly to the lyrical matter.

"James [LaBrie] wrote the lyrics about the idea of terraforming and looking beyond our Earth for alternative settlements. Since we’re going beyond our planet, ‘The Alien’ turns out to be us. I thought it was a cool and creative lyric by James," detailed Petrucci.

Watch the video for "The Alien" at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.

A View From the Top of the World will be released on Oct. 22 on InsideOut Music (pre-order here) and a headlining tour with special guest Arch Echo will commence on Oct. 28 and a list of dates can be seen at this location.

Dream Theater, "The Alien" Lyrics

Look beyond the Earth, heading set for the stars

Interplanetary, some are near, some are far

Terraform a new world, survival for mankind

Options but a few, we are running out of time Should you climb aboard

A voyage, the first of its kind

Ready to explore

All that you've known left behind Our Holy Grail

Now redefined

Our purpose, a thread

Weaving through time

Now with the means to expand

Life beyond here, digital man Alien, changed forever

New found world in the stars Understand the meaning

Certain we'll extend the scale of consciousness

Woman, child and man

Multi planet species out amongst the stars

Not stuck in and around who and what we are

Time to climb aboard

Countdown to takeoff on time

Systems are online (5, 4, 3, 2)

Farewell to all humankind (1) Our Holy Grail

Clearly defined

Our purpose, a thread

Weaving through time

Now with the means to expand

Life beyond here

Digital man Alien, changed forever

New found world, here we are Our Holy Grail

Clearly defined

Our purpose a thread

Weaving through time

Now with the means to expand Our Holy Grail

Read between the lines

One purpose, one thread

Weaving throughout time

Now with the means to expand

I am the alien

Out here in the stars

We'll search till we find

No matter how far

A far better world

For all human race

And beyond

Dream Theater, "The Alien" Music Video

Dream Theater, A View From the Top of the World Album Cover + Track Listing

1. "The Alien" (9:32)

2. "Answering the Call" (7:35)

3. "Invisible Monster" (6:31)

4. "Sleeping Giant" (10:05)

5. "Transcending Time" (6:25)

6. "Awaken the Master" (9:47)

7. "A View From the Top of the World" (20:24)