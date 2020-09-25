Dream Theater Perform ‘Metropolis Pt. 2′ in Full on New Live Album

Dream Theater will unleash a new live album in 2020. Recorded right before the COVID-19 pandemic, Distant Memories — Live in London, will feature a blistering 21 tracks, including a play-through of the entire Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory album.

Distant Memories is Dream Theater’s ninth live album and their first since 2014’s Breaking the Fourth Wall. Along with a front-to-back performance of Metropolis Pt. 2, the prog legends loaded their new concert album with tracks from 2019’s Distance Over Time, plus a few extra fan favorites from their prolific discography.

“Whether you had a chance to see this tour in person and want to relive what was hopefully an awesome concert experience or enjoying the performance on video for the first time, Distant Memories – Live In London very accurately and very beautifully captures the energy and excitement we all felt together at the Apollo this past February,” raves guitarist John Petrucci.

The new live release will be available in various configurations including digital only, a 3-CD and 2 DVD multibox, a 3-CD and 2 Blu-Ray digipak with slipcase, a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2 Blu-Ray + 2 DVD Artbook and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. Behind the scenes and backstage footage will be included with video bundles.

Check out Dream Theater’s performance of “Pale Blue Dot” and the track listing for their upcoming live album below. To pre-order Distant Memories — Live in London, click here.

Dream Theater, "Pale Blue Dot" (From Distant Memories - Live in London)

InsideOut

1. Untethered Angel

2. A Nightmare to Remember

3. Fall Into the Light

4. Barstool Warrior

5. In the Presence of Enemies – Part 1

6. Pale Blue Dot

7. Scenes Live Intro

8. Scene One: Regression

9. Scene Two: I. Overture 1928

10. Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu

11. Scene Three: I. Through My Words

12. Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy

13. Scene Four: Beyond This Life

14. Scene Five: Through Her Eyes

15. Scene Six: Home

16. Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity

17. Scene Seven: II. One Last Time

18. Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On

19. Scene Nine: Finally Free

20. At Wit’s End

21. Paralyzed (Bonus Track)