Dropkick Murphys Salute Knife-Wielding ‘Queen of Suffolk County’ on New Song

The Dropkick Murphys are back with "Queen of Suffolk County," another new song off their forthcoming album, Turn Up That Dial.

There's always some attitude present in the group's lyrics, embodied best in the previous single, "Middle Finger," and here the group deals with the subject of heartbreak, but in their own brash way. "Queen of Suffolk County" recollects the tale of a woman hailing from the Boston area of Massachusetts, who had a penchant for toss-ups and taking what was hers, whether it was money, men, drugs or all three.

Musically, this one is on the lighter side and the folk instrumentation takes the lead over the band's punk tendencies even more so than usual. Whenever live and in-person shows make their return, this is sure to be a new crowd favorite sing-along, especially for Massachusetts' natives who may have a relatable story of their own to tell.

Read the lyrics below and listen to "Queen of Suffolk County" further down the page. Look for Turn Up That Dial to be released on April 30 and pre-order your copy here.

Dropkick Murphys, "Queen of Suffolk County" Lyrics

She had hair like a skyscraper

And an even bigger attitude

Some called her precious, others rude

She liked the sketchy guys

Telling tales, telling lies

Yeah, Jameson and ginger were her bounty She was the toast of the town

And when she came around, they said Well, if it ain't the queen of Suffolk County

Here comes the queen of Suffolk County

Yeah, best stay out of her way

Yeah, you know she's here to stay

'Cause she's the queen of Suffolk County She had style, she had grace

She had a knife and she had a mace

Always causing trouble for the boys at Shawn's

She'd bring ya to your knees

She did just as she pleased

Yeah, cocaine and violence were her bounty She was the toast of the town

And when she came around, they said Well, if it ain't the queen of Suffolk County

Here comes the queen of Suffolk County

Yeah, best stay out of her way

She don't joke and she don't play

'Cause she's the queen of Suffolk County She's tough like a tiger

She's all dressed up

She's soft like a kitten

But she'll still mess you up This girl would bring you to your knees

This girl, she did just as she pleased

Yeah, our minds and our money were her bounty

She was a stunner in gazelles

Yeah, she rung all ten bells

She was fire, she was lust, she was the devil

With a bit of angel dust Well, if it ain't the queen of Suffolk County

Here comes the queen of Suffolk County

Yeah, best stay out of her way

She don't joke and she don't play

Yeah, you know she's here to stay

'Cause she's the queen of Suffolk County

Yeah, she's the queen of Suffolk County

Here comes the queen of Suffolk County

'Cause she's the queen of Suffolk County

Dropkick Murphys, "Queen of Suffolk County"