Dropkick Murphys Salute Knife-Wielding ‘Queen of Suffolk County’ on New Song
The Dropkick Murphys are back with "Queen of Suffolk County," another new song off their forthcoming album, Turn Up That Dial.
There's always some attitude present in the group's lyrics, embodied best in the previous single, "Middle Finger," and here the group deals with the subject of heartbreak, but in their own brash way. "Queen of Suffolk County" recollects the tale of a woman hailing from the Boston area of Massachusetts, who had a penchant for toss-ups and taking what was hers, whether it was money, men, drugs or all three.
Musically, this one is on the lighter side and the folk instrumentation takes the lead over the band's punk tendencies even more so than usual. Whenever live and in-person shows make their return, this is sure to be a new crowd favorite sing-along, especially for Massachusetts' natives who may have a relatable story of their own to tell.
Read the lyrics below and listen to "Queen of Suffolk County" further down the page. Look for Turn Up That Dial to be released on April 30 and pre-order your copy here.
Dropkick Murphys, "Queen of Suffolk County" Lyrics
She had hair like a skyscraper
And an even bigger attitude
Some called her precious, others rude
She liked the sketchy guys
Telling tales, telling lies
Yeah, Jameson and ginger were her bounty
She was the toast of the town
And when she came around, they said
Well, if it ain't the queen of Suffolk County
Here comes the queen of Suffolk County
Yeah, best stay out of her way
Yeah, you know she's here to stay
'Cause she's the queen of Suffolk County
She had style, she had grace
She had a knife and she had a mace
Always causing trouble for the boys at Shawn's
She'd bring ya to your knees
She did just as she pleased
Yeah, cocaine and violence were her bounty
She was the toast of the town
And when she came around, they said
Well, if it ain't the queen of Suffolk County
Here comes the queen of Suffolk County
Yeah, best stay out of her way
She don't joke and she don't play
'Cause she's the queen of Suffolk County
She's tough like a tiger
She's all dressed up
She's soft like a kitten
But she'll still mess you up
This girl would bring you to your knees
This girl, she did just as she pleased
Yeah, our minds and our money were her bounty
She was a stunner in gazelles
Yeah, she rung all ten bells
She was fire, she was lust, she was the devil
With a bit of angel dust
Well, if it ain't the queen of Suffolk County
Here comes the queen of Suffolk County
Yeah, best stay out of her way
She don't joke and she don't play
Yeah, you know she's here to stay
'Cause she's the queen of Suffolk County
Yeah, she's the queen of Suffolk County
Here comes the queen of Suffolk County
'Cause she's the queen of Suffolk County
Dropkick Murphys, "Queen of Suffolk County"
