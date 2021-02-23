Celtic punk icons Dropkick Murphys have set Turn Up That Dial as the title of their 10th studio album, which comes out April 30. In typical feisty fashion, the band delivers a romping ode to the most ornery of hand gestures, the "Middle Finger."

The album announcement comes just a week after the Massachusetts-based group revealed they would be performing another St. Patrick's Day livestream concert after scrambling last year to pull of a show as the coronavirus pandemic began its clampdown on the live events industry.

"On this record, the overall theme is the importance of music, and the bands that made us who we are," said founder and co-lead vocalist Ken Casey.

"We just hope [the album] takes people’s minds off their troubles. We’re so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way. Our gratitude levels are off the chart," he continued, adding, "25 years ago, somebody bet me 30 bucks I couldn’t form a band with three weeks’ notice to open for his band. As kids, we’d never been out of New England and here we are – we’ve made ten records and have been all over the globe. If there’s a message to this album, it’s ‘put your fist up and play it loud.’"

Revel in the attitude of "Middle Finger" by reading the lyrics (via AZLyrics) directly below and listen to the new single further down the page, where you'll also find the Turn Up That Dial artwork and track listing. Pre-order the album, out on Born & Bred Records, here.

Head to this location for more information on Dropkick's free St. Patty's Day livestream.

Dropkick Murphys, "Middle Finger" Lyrics

I keep my fist raised time full time against the world

Sometimes with the family and sometimes with a girl

Yeah, you think I've learned my lesson, I'm a man who's been around

But I could never keep that middle finger down

Well, I'm still hanging on and I think [?] fools

I broke a lotta hearts and I broke a lotta rules

Yet somehow I survived with a bit of dummy luck

But I could never keep that finger from sticking up I could never keep, I could never keep

I could never keep my life from burning to the ground

You think I've learned my lesson, I'm a man who's been around

But I could never keep that middle finger down I'm a grudge-holding jerk who starts feuds with a wink

A sharp-tongued SOB who speaks the boring things

I've learned from my losses and I know when I'm wrong

Still, my life's sadder than an old country song I could never keep, I could never keep

I could never keep my life from burning to the ground

You think I've learned my lesson, I'm a man who's been around

But I could never keep that middle finger down So if you looked at my life, if you took a little peak

You'd say, "Good Lord, let it go, man, just turn the other cheek"

I don't know how to let it go, I just don't know how to behave

I was born with this affliction and I'll take it to the grave I could never keep, I could never keep

I could never keep my life from burning to the ground

You think I've learned my lesson, I'm a man who's been around

But I could never keep that middle finger down

I could never keep (no), I could never keep (no)

I could never keep my life from burning to the ground

You think I've learned my lesson, I'm a man who's been around

But I could never keep that middle finger down

Dropkick Murphys, "Middle Finger"

Dropkick Murphys, Turn Up That Dial Album Art + Track Listing

1. "Turn Up That Dial

2. "L-EE-B-O-Y

3. "Middle Finger

4. "Queen Of Suffolk County

5. "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding

6. "H.B.D.M.F.

7. "Good As Gold

8. "Smash Shit Up

9. "Chosen Few

10. "City By The Sea

11. "I Wish You Were Here