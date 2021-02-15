Dropkick Murphys Announce Free St. Patrick’s Day Livestream

Crowd or no crowd, nothing will stop the Dropkick Murphys from performing on St. Patrick's Day. The onset of a pandemic forced the band to pursue a livestream alternative last year and, since the world is still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus, the Massachusetts-based band is set to help you celebrate the Irish holiday from the comfort of your own home.

The announcement of the 'Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021... Still Locked Down' event comes one week in advance of details pertaining to the band's forthcoming record, which will be their first since 2017's 11 Short Stories of Pain and Glory.

Fans will be able to watch the livestream on March 17 for free, though donations are greatly encouraged to help with costs for the band's crew and a portion of the funds raised will have charitable benefits as well.

"Instead of charging for tickets, we’re going to ‘pass the virtual hat’ so you can donate what you’d like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees," said Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey. "When we did the first two free livestreams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes. But frankly, we’ve been out of work for over a year, so this one, we’ve gotta make about us. Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always!"

Dropkick are set to hit the stage at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Tune in live on March 17 at this location.

Dropkick Murphys: St. Patrick's Day Livestream Flyer

Dropkick Murphys