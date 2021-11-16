Drummer in Animal Costume Can’t Help But Bring the Fury During Children’s Music Concert

Ever seen a drummer in an animal costume absolutely destroy during a children's music concert? You've got to check out the video at the bottom of this post.

The highlight at this children's music concert in Japan is definitely the drummer who can't help but bring the fury. The double kick lets you know that this is one kickass drummer.

The mascot, whose name is Nyango Star, represents the city of Kurioishi in Aomori Prefecture in Japan. Since the area is known for its apples, the mascot is part cat and part apple.

The video below of the mascot absolutely destroying during a children's music concert in Japan has over 30 million views on YouTube and 1.4 million likes and it's easy to see why.

"The man literally has double kickers, there's no way this wasn't intentional," offers one commenter on the post, while another points out, "The lady just casually jamming out while this guy's face melts off is the best part."

"I don't care if this is a children's concert, I DEDICATE THIS SONG TO NEIL PEART," hilariously responds one commenter to the video. While another likens this to "what a metal drummer does when all his friends get married and have kids."

Nyango Star has their own YouTube channel, which includes videos of them covering Slipknot, Babymetal, and Linkin Park songs, rocking out with heavy metal band Maximum Hormone, and covering a song from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The drummer doesn't just play at children's music concerts, they play at festivals and other concerts too, not just solely for the younger set.

Costumed Drummer Destroys Drums at Children's Show