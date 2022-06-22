Drummer Nails Slipknot Cover With One Hand, Drinks Soda With the Other

Most are impressed by the percussive musicianship that Slipknot pulls off with the trio of drummer Jay Weinberg and percussionists Shawn "Clown" Crahan and Michael Pfaff, but imagine trying to take on their thunderous and often fast-paced drum sound with just one hand. That was the challenge recently put to YouTube and TikTok sensation El Estepario Siberiano and one that he absolutely crushed, while sipping a cool beverage with his free hand to boot.

In the TikTok version of his recent challenge, a request came in that read, "Play 'Eyeless' by Slipknot with ONE HAND if you're a man."

"Now that request right there, that's crazy talk, son," stated Siberiano. "But I'm 99 percent sure it can be done, so we're going to find out."

With a drum stick in his right hand and his feet affixed to his double kick drums, Siberiano nimbly navigates his drum kit keeping time to Slipknot's chaotic sounds, all without breaking a sweat. Though just in case he needs to quench a thirst, Siberiano uses his left hand to grip a mug with a cool beverage that he takes a few swigs out of mid-performance.

The speed and agility is pretty impressive, enough so that he's kind of made a name for himself with his series of social media drum covers. Recent performances have found the musician taking on Slipknot's "Heretic Anthem," DragonForce's "Through the Fire and Flames" and showing his range by covering Britney Spears' "Toxic" on drums as though it were written by System of a Down. Check out his YouTube channel here and his TikTok at this location.

Now head below and prepare to be wowed!