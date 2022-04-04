Duran Duran Win Loudwire’s ‘Does It Rock Your Hall?’ Bracket Tournament

We asked, you answered and we now know which of the non-traditional Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that rock and metal purists would most accept going into the Rock Hall this year. That answer would be Duran Duran, who won their championship matchup convincingly over rapper Eminem to take the title in our "Does It Rock Your Hall?" bracket tournament.

Every year when the Rock Hall announces their nominees for induction, there's inevitably the cries of "That's not rock" uttered by some of the purists. So this year we sought to see which nominee sometimes thought of as being outside the rock world would be most acceptable. These included '80s new wave icons, superstar rap pioneers, R&B favorites, a pop singer-songwriter and even a country legend. Over the last few weeks, you've narrowed that field down and Duran Duran is your winner.

After all the votes were tallied, Duran Duran took just shy of 70 percent of the vote in their finals matchup. This came after they started their run by taking just shy of 80 percent of the vote in their opening matchup against Eurythmics, then advanced after beating Carly Simon with 83 percent of the vote.

The five-piece outfit Duran Duran formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England and took the music world by storm not long after the turn of the decade. Their first three albums, Duran Duran, Rio and Seven and the Ragged Tiger, all with the core five, reached the Top 10 of the Billboard album chart and the band amassed a string of hit singles including "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," "Save a Prayer," "Is There Something I Should Know?," "Union of the Snake," "New Moon on Monday," "The Reflex," "Wild Boys" and "A View to a Kill." But the group would splinter off into side projects in 1985, eventually regrouping and continuing their career albeit without the full lineup intact again until 2001.

Duran Duran are also leading the overall Rock Hall Fan Vote as well. The fan vote results in the Top 5 acts getting an extra vote on an extra Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot considered in the final overall tally. Voting continues through April 29 at this location.