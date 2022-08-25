Anthony Martini, vocalist for New Jersey alternative metal band E.Town Concrete is a co-creator of the controversial AI (artificial intelligence) rapper FN Meka.

After amassing 10 million followers on TikTok, Capitol Records signed FN Meka, making the bot the world's first AI rapper to sign to a deal with a major label. Shortly after the signing, it was uncovered that the rapper has used the N-word in lyrics, despite none of its creators being Black. This backlash spurred Capitol to promptly drop FN Meka in tandem with an apology statement.

"CMG [Capitol Music Group] has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days-your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project," the label said (via New York Times' Joe Coscarelli).

Prior to signing with Capitol, FN Meka, created by brothers Chris and Brandon Le, was part of Martini's "virtual" record label, Factory New, which launched the rapper. As reported by Music Business Worldwide in 2021, Factory New also utilizes AR (augmented reality) to generate content spread across social media, namely TikTok.

Martini's past industry experience also includes artist management with Ferret Records and Crush Management as well as involvement with Jingle Punks Music, a company that provides music for TV, film and video games. Looking at the future of artist development, he told Music Business Worldwide last year, "The old model of finding talent is inefficient and unreliable. It requires spending time scouring the internet, traveling to shows, flying to meetings, expending resources all in search of the magic combination of qualities that just might translate into a superstar act. Even with all the money labels devote to finding talent, the success rate is a pitiful one percent. Now we can literally custom-create artists using elements proven to work, greatly increasing the odds of success. Even if we can get to two percent success rate then we’ve doubled the industry standard."

About the process behind creating AI music, he said, "We’ve developed a proprietary AI technology that analyzes certain popular songs of a specified genre and generates recommendations for the various elements of song construction: lyrical content, chords, melody, tempo, sounds, etc. We then combine these elements to create the song. As of now, a human voice [rapper Kyle the Hooligan, a Black man] performs the vocals, but we are working towards the ability to have a computer come up with and perform its own words – and even collaborate with other computers as 'co-writers.'"

E.Town Concrete last released the Heart of Stone EP in 2012 and are still active today.

