Edsel Dope Rips Former Static-X Guitarist: Wayne F–king Hated You

Former Static-X guitarist Tripp Eisen has received the wrath of Dope frontman Edsel Dope after issuing a press release claiming he was responsible for inviting Dope to be included in Static-X's reunion and seeking additional attention for songwriting credits on the band's current Project Regeneration, Vol. 1 album.

Eisen, who is credited under his abbreviated real name T. Salvador on Static-X's new album for additional music and songwriting on several tracks, went into detail about his involvement in the band's current album, while also providing screencaps of the BMI registrations of the songs in question. In addition, he shared a photo of himself having a meal with Tony Campos that Edsel Dope alleged to have been taken in 2016 while it was discussed how he suggested Dope be part of the reunion and wear the mask onstage.

Eisen previously played with Dope from 1997-2000 before joining Static-X in 2001. He played on the Machine, Shadow Zone and Start a War albums, but his tenure with Static-X ended in 2005 when he was arrested for unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenage girl, a point that Dope drives home during his response to Eisen.

After Eisen's claims about Static-X began to circulate online, Dope offered his response on Facebook, laying into Static-X's former guitarist while calling out his past sexual crimes and his relationships to his previous bands and bandmates. Read his comments below:

Fuck You!!!!

You 2 time CONVICTED sex offender piece of shit!

Keep my name out of your talentless mouth!

I fired you 20 years ago, because you are an egotistical, low talent idiot and Static X fired you more than 15 years ago because you were a 40 Year old creep, who was arrested for having sexual relations with multiple 14 year old fan girls. DEPLORABLE!

You have not progressed in the least bit. Not even after spending 2 separate stints in jail.

You are an antagonist, who paints himself as a victim.

BOO HOO & FUCK YOU!

Meanwhile, You’ve never even apologized to our metal community for betraying all of our trust, by preying on young, impressionable fan girls for your own selfish perversions.

And now, you are trying to attach your name to an incredibly well orchestrated memorial / tribute that you had ABSOLUTLY NOTHING to do with.

GET THE FUCK OUTTA HERE!!!

For your information.

Wayne and I had a very pointed discussion about you, while on tour together in 2014, so I know EXACTLY how he felt about you. WAYNE FUCKING HATED YOU & he had no interest in ever associating with you again…

You’ve been begging for people to pay attention to you and your new band for 3 years..

Attempting to tie yourself to virtually everything Static-X or Dope does.

Hash-tagging Dope, Static-X, and the Murderdolls in virtually every post..

After all of that, you have managed to gather roughly 1,000 followers in TOTAL….

LOLOLOLOLOLOL..

IT’S OVER dummy.

You will always be known as that 40 year old creepy guy with “LEE PRESS ON” dreads, who targeted underage fan girls for sex.

This is not my opinion.. This is a fact and it is public record.

Charges were filed against you in 2 separate states for kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated sexual assault, and luring to entice a minor through the Internet.”

You were ARRESTED & SENTENCED.. GAME OVER.

I hope that ICP and all the Jugalos across the world are reading this and remember who you are, what you did, and why you’ve ended up crying on the sidelines.

I’M SO DOWN WITH THE CLOWNS and I so hope the Jugalos are listening.

EDSEL DOPE

#14 year olds dude…

The press release about Eisen's involvement with the new Static-X album and their reunion read as follows:

As Static-X thanks everyone for making the album Project Regeneration Vol. 1 successful, their former guitarist and co-songwriter Tripp Eisen responds with a genuine “you’re welcome.” Tripp’s material has been used in the development of this incarnation of Static-X. This is evident in the lead song on the Project Regeneration Vol. 1 teaser: “Bring You Down”, also a featured song on Spotify. Tripp actually wrote a majority of the music and lyrics on this particular song. The exact same is true for the song “Something Of My Own.” (see below) In October 2018, the song “Road To Hell” was used in the teaser that launched the Static-X reunion. This was 100% Tripp’s music with a partial lyric credit. This song was re-titled “My Destruction” and is on the new album. The question of the true authorship of certain songs casts a shadow over this project, one which is supposed to honor the memory of Wayne Static, a man of integrity and vision, a man who called Tripp a brother and who collaborated with him on some of Static-X’s memorable hits like “The Only” and “I’m The One.” If you listen to the new chorus to the first single “Hollow” you will hear a part borrowed from the Eisen/Static collaboration “I’m The One” – the signature hook ‘yeah-yeah-yeah’! The original versions of all of the older songs on Project Regeneration Vol. 1 are completely Wayne Static and Tripp Eisen material; none of the current members had anything to do with their creation. The band obviously wants to gloss over this fact and the patently deceptive songwriting credits on the new album highlight this point. This is not taking anything away from the album as it is a great effort and a high quality-sounding album. We all love the memories of Ken, Koichi and Tony circa 1999-2000 and it is good to see them working together even without Wayne. HISTORY OF THE REUNION: This project began in September 2016 because Tony Campos and Tripp reconnected and reestablished their friendship. Tripp traveled to California to pitch his idea of the Static-X reunion. He brought his friend Edsel Dope into the project as well. This reunion was born around several good friendships and mutual respect. Tripp’s past legal troubles were addressed early on and Tony Campos had Tripp’s back, knowing the details of his case, the exaggerations in the press and judged his friend fairly and without prejudice. Edsel shared Tony’s sentiments about Tripp and knew his good character. They continued to work together, and Tripp was part of the project up until April 2019 when he finally objected strongly to the changing of the material and took legal action. The real conflict is Tripp’s objection to everyone trying to get their names and imprint on the songs and trying to get every dollar they can, which sort of takes away from Wayne’s estate and family’s financial interest! This is an uncomfortable fact but evident as you read the album credits. The band made many promises to Tripp as the project developed and he trusted his friends. Tripp was never after the profits, but mainly wanted proper credits, appreciation and to keep the project authentic! He will take credit for spearheading this reunion, take credit for much of the noted and unnoted songs on the album, and take credit for putting Edsel Dope (aka Xer0) in the band. Tripp also wants fans of Xer0 to know that the idea of Edsel wearing a mask was there from day one. At the first meeting it was agreed upon, that if he was to be the singer, he would be wearing a mask with an “X” on it. The idea was spawned from the X-Man in the Static-X comic book from 2002. The release of Static-X: Project Regeneration is the culmination of 4 years of planning and hard work. The band has benefited from this and did a great job bringing back Evil Disco and paying tribute to Wayne Static for fans worldwide…’