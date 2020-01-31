Elder Announce New Album ‘Omens’ + 2020 North American Tour

Modern doom masters Elder will be taking a small step back from their proggy side on their new album Omens. Elder’s fifth full-length has been announced for April 24 and it’ll be released via Armageddon Shop.

Elder’s most recent album, Reflections of a Floating World, received raves reviews by critics and fans, as did their 2015 record, Lore. For Omens, Elder strive to delve into sonic minimalism, focusing less on the epic and expeditious dynamics of their previous works.

“To me, Omens is our most complete work to date: a set of songs that express the breadth of the band's collective influences,” explains singer/guitar player Nick DiSalvo. “After recording The Gold & Silver Sessions EP, it felt like we fully scratched the itch to explore our minimalist side, taking a step back from the proggy song structures and heavy guitar work of our previous records and just letting the music drift along."

He continued, "When beginning to work on Omens, the goal was to integrate these two tendencies in the band - to make a modern day progressive rock record, but also to take time to jam and float when need be. Most importantly, I feel the spirit of adventure in our music is alive and well, and we missed no opportunity to bring in a whole new arsenal of sounds to the record.”

Elder have also announced a 2020 North American tour with support from Bask, beginning May 6 in Brooklyn, N.Y., venturing into America’s south and finishing up north in Boston, Mass. at the end of the month.

Heavy

The album art, track listing, pre-sale info and the lead single for Omens will be released soon, but you can check out their full list of tour dates below right now.

Elder 2020 Tour Dates

May 6 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere

May 7 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

May 8 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall

May 9 - Asheville, N.C. @ Mothlight

May 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl

May 12 - Lexington, Ky. @ Cosmic Charlies

May 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Mercy Lounge

May 14 - New Orleans, La. @ One Eyed Jacks

May 15 - Houston, Texas @ Secret Group

May 16 - Austin, Texas @ Barracuda

May 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Blue Light

May 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sister Bar

May 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Hi Dive

May 22 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

May 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s

May 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

May 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

May 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace

May 28 - Montreal, Quebec @ Café Campus

May 29 - Boston, Mass. @ ONCE Ballroom