Elder Announce New Album ‘Omens’ + 2020 North American Tour
Modern doom masters Elder will be taking a small step back from their proggy side on their new album Omens. Elder’s fifth full-length has been announced for April 24 and it’ll be released via Armageddon Shop.
Elder’s most recent album, Reflections of a Floating World, received raves reviews by critics and fans, as did their 2015 record, Lore. For Omens, Elder strive to delve into sonic minimalism, focusing less on the epic and expeditious dynamics of their previous works.
“To me, Omens is our most complete work to date: a set of songs that express the breadth of the band's collective influences,” explains singer/guitar player Nick DiSalvo. “After recording The Gold & Silver Sessions EP, it felt like we fully scratched the itch to explore our minimalist side, taking a step back from the proggy song structures and heavy guitar work of our previous records and just letting the music drift along."
He continued, "When beginning to work on Omens, the goal was to integrate these two tendencies in the band - to make a modern day progressive rock record, but also to take time to jam and float when need be. Most importantly, I feel the spirit of adventure in our music is alive and well, and we missed no opportunity to bring in a whole new arsenal of sounds to the record.”
Elder have also announced a 2020 North American tour with support from Bask, beginning May 6 in Brooklyn, N.Y., venturing into America’s south and finishing up north in Boston, Mass. at the end of the month.
The album art, track listing, pre-sale info and the lead single for Omens will be released soon, but you can check out their full list of tour dates below right now.
Elder 2020 Tour Dates
May 6 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere
May 7 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
May 8 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall
May 9 - Asheville, N.C. @ Mothlight
May 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl
May 12 - Lexington, Ky. @ Cosmic Charlies
May 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Mercy Lounge
May 14 - New Orleans, La. @ One Eyed Jacks
May 15 - Houston, Texas @ Secret Group
May 16 - Austin, Texas @ Barracuda
May 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Blue Light
May 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sister Bar
May 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Hi Dive
May 22 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
May 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie’s
May 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop
May 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
May 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace
May 28 - Montreal, Quebec @ Café Campus
May 29 - Boston, Mass. @ ONCE Ballroom
