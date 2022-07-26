Hot There's no denying that the Hot Topic you can visit in your local mall today is dramatically different from the Hot Topic in your memories from the early aughts. One creator on TikTok revealed just how much the store has changed over the years in a hilarious and viral upload on the app.

TikTok user @littalpunk imagined how an "elitist Hot Topic employee" from the year 2006 would respond if they were to time travel into the 2022 version of the store. And it's safe to say that the time traveler would not be thrilled with what the future holds.

"What have they done to you," the creator panics as Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" blasts in the background.

The first thing that she takes issue with is the array of Funko Pop! figurines on display. Only, she pronounces the brand name as "F--ko Pop."

"Back in my day the only dolls that were sold here were Chucky and Tiffany," she adds. Hopefully someone made the distressed time traveler aware that Funko has made both Chucky and Tiffany dolls!

She was also shocked by the presence of Harry Potter and My Little Pony merchandise and the overwhelming amount of anime on display. Unfortunately, the final straw was realizing that the song pounding from the speakers was not a Paramore cover.

"She remembers bullying the harry potter kids in ‘06," @littalpunk joked in the caption. Check out the hilarious TikTok below:

The video went absolutely viral on TikTok. At the time of publishing, it's amassed more than 1.5 million views and nearly 300,000 likes. Thousands of users also rushed to the comments section to have a good laugh.

"Now it's just mild topic," one user wrote. "Hot topic died."

"I'm surprised she didn't mention all the Disney stuff," another pointed out.

Others made it clear that they agreed with the elitist employee's perception of the changing store.

"Honestly ngl kinda agree with her," one user wrote. "I miss old hot topic."

Although plenty of people agreed, others pointed out that the store's name was literally about highlighting what is trendy or hot in the moment.

If you are a fan of the viral video, you'll be happy to know that @littalpunk already promised to make a version that shows a "98 goth elitist going to HT in 2022." She's already uploaded a video set in the year 2009.

"This place has gone to the dogs," the 2009 elitist cashier complained. "Do you remember when we had real musicians playing here and like real band merch? Now we're selling f--king Twilight tees? Abercrombie is right next door."

The character proceeds to rip into a customer who is looking for an Avril Lavigne shirt and questions their knowledge of the band Rancid.

"Way back when hot topic used to gaslight AND gatekeep," @littalpunk joked. Watch the equally hysterical video below: