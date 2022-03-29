ERRA Guitarist Sean Price Announces Departure From Band

ERRA guitarist Sean Price has announced his departure from the band after 10 years. Both parties wrote statements regarding the split on their social media platforms.

"It is time I break the news that I will no longer be playing with ERRA. I dedicated 10 years of my life to the band, so this is incredibly bittersweet," Price wrote in an Instagram caption. "Sweet because in the years leading up to now, my life has evolved in ways I could have never imagined, and I am happier than I ever have been. Bitter because it is sad to say goodbye."

The guitarist further explained that playing and touring in a band has become too difficult of a career to rely on, especially as a result of the pandemic, but that he will remain ERRA's biggest fan.

"You have no idea what the music and playing for you all did for me and my life. I am eternally grateful to all fans and my bandmates, whom I love very much."

ERRA reposted Price's statement in an Instagram caption of their own, and voiced their support for their former band member, revealing that he'd made the decision back in November.

"Sean played in ERRA for nearly 10 years and the memories we've shared together will always hold meaning for all of us. Being in a band is tough and time and again disrupts friendships, so it is with massive relief for all of us to be announcing this departure as a group of best friends," the band wrote.

"We wish nothing but the best for Sean in all the exciting things he has going on in his life. Nothing but love for our brother."

See all of the posts below.

Price originally joined ERRA as a bassist in 2012, replacing Adam Hicks. In 2014, after they signed to Sumerian Records, he took on the role as rhythm guitarist instead. He's appeared on their albums Drift (2016), Neon (2018) and their 2021 self-titled.

ERRA have yet to announce a replacement for Price, or how this will affect their current tour with Beartooth, Silverstein and The Devil Wears Prada, so stay tuned for updates.

Several weeks ago, Price shared that he and his wife Victoria are expecting a baby. We wish the couple the best of luck as they start this next chapter.