Escape the Fate are getting things in order for the release of their next album, which has now been moved from a February release to a March 30 street date. The band has also issued the track listing and artwork for the I Am Human disc, which you can see below.

"We’re getting older, and we’re changing so our music should change with us,” singer Craig Mabbitt says. “At the same time, we rediscovered what made us who we are; I felt like I was 17-years-old again. I haven’t been this excited to release something since I first joined the band and we put out This War Is Ours.”

The singer goes on to add, “I hope this album can be the soundtrack to good times and memories our fans create. I hope they get their own emotions out singing these songs with us at shows. I hope it’s part of the healing process. That’s what these stories do for us.”

Escape the Fate are also ready to promote the new disc, as they'll be hitting the road with Papa Roach and Nothing More in April and May. Dates for the run can be found below. Tickets are available here.

Escape the Fate, I Am Human Artwork + Track Listing

1. Beautifully Tragic

2. Broken Heart

3. Four Letter Word

4. I Will Make It Up to You

5. Bleed for Me

6. Do You Love Me?

7. I Am Human

8. If Only

9. Empire

10. Recipe for Disaster

11. Riot

12. Digging My Own Grave

13. Resistance

14. Let Me Be

Escape the Fate 2018 North American Tour Dates