Escape the Fate Reveal ‘I Am Human’ Disc Details, Join Papa Roach for Tour
Escape the Fate are getting things in order for the release of their next album, which has now been moved from a February release to a March 30 street date. The band has also issued the track listing and artwork for the I Am Human disc, which you can see below.
"We’re getting older, and we’re changing so our music should change with us,” singer Craig Mabbitt says. “At the same time, we rediscovered what made us who we are; I felt like I was 17-years-old again. I haven’t been this excited to release something since I first joined the band and we put out This War Is Ours.”
The singer goes on to add, “I hope this album can be the soundtrack to good times and memories our fans create. I hope they get their own emotions out singing these songs with us at shows. I hope it’s part of the healing process. That’s what these stories do for us.”
So far, the band has released the songs "Broken Heart," "Do You Love Me?," "I Am Human" and "Empire" in advance of the new album, which is currently available to pre-order via the platform of your choosing right here.
Escape the Fate are also ready to promote the new disc, as they'll be hitting the road with Papa Roach and Nothing More in April and May. Dates for the run can be found below. Tickets are available here.
Escape the Fate, I Am Human Artwork + Track Listing
1. Beautifully Tragic
2. Broken Heart
3. Four Letter Word
4. I Will Make It Up to You
5. Bleed for Me
6. Do You Love Me?
7. I Am Human
8. If Only
9. Empire
10. Recipe for Disaster
11. Riot
12. Digging My Own Grave
13. Resistance
14. Let Me Be
Escape the Fate 2018 North American Tour Dates
April 5 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz
April 7 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
April 8 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore (Charlotte)
April 10 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
April 11 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
April 13 - Portland, Maine @ State Theater
April 14 - Montreal, Quebec @ M-Telus aka Metropolis
April 17 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Grand Theater
April 18 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory
April 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore
April 21 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora
April 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
April 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
April -26 - Des Moines, Iowa @ 7 Flags Event Center
April 27 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
April 29 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings
May 1 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre
May 2 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Showroom
May 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
May 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland
May 7 - Fresno, Calif. @ Woodward Park Amp
May 9 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
May 11 -Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theater
May 12 - Houston, Texas @ Revention
May 13 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Pavilion