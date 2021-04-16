Escape the Fate Drop Video for New Song ‘Lightning Strike’

Escape the Fate have dropped a new video for the song "Lightning Strike," which features Travis Barker of Blink-182 on the drums on the track. The song is from their seventh studio album Chemical Warfare, which is out today (April 16).

"This video represents one of our favorite things to do — and that's to play live. We cannot wait to get back out on the road and play 'Lightning Strike' and all the new songs from Chemical Warfare for our fans," guitarist Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft told us.

"We're really itching to do that. The song reminds us what it's like to get on stage, and we'll see you all on the road as soon as we're able and it's safe. But for now, watch the video and feel like you are at a show," he continued.

"As for the nature of the song, it's a crack of energy that we want our fans to connect with. Play it loud and have a good time cranking the volume to 11."

Watch the video below, and get your copy of Chemical Warfare here.

The band will be hosting an album listening party on their Twitch account tonight at 10pm ET, and will celebrate it again at the same location on Saturday, April 17 at 10pm ET.

Escape the Fate - "Lightning Strike" (featuring Travis Barker)