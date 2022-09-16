The Essential Foo Fighters, the first Essential collection from the Dave Grohl-led rock band, finds Foo Fighters joining other Sony Music artists venerated through Legacy Recordings' The Essential series of compilation albums. The Essential Foo Fighters was announced by Legacy this week (Sept. 14).

Foo Fighters previously released another Greatest Hits album in 2009. The Essential Foo Fighters includes several songs from that compilation plus more recent hits from the group. Other Sony rock artists with Essential collections include Pearl Jam, Bob Dylan, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, Heart, Roy Orbison and many more.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see the track listing for The Essential Foo Fighters, which comes out on Oct. 28. It's available to pre-order now.

The Essential Foo Fighters also serves as a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer who died at 50 in March. Earlier this month, the Foos led a Hawkins tribute concert in London. They'll continue the salute in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's rock and metal releases by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist on Spotify. It's updated weekly with 50 new songs.

The Essential Foo Fighters Album Art + Track List

1. "Everlong"

2. "Making a Fire"

3. "Times Like These"

4. "Rope"

5. "Monkey Wrench"

6. "My Hero"

7. "Cold Day in the Sun"

8. "Big Me"

9. "Long Road to Ruin"

10. "Shame Shame"

11. "Best of You"

12. "All My Life"

13. "The Pretender"

14. "This Is a Call"

15. "Walk"

16. "Learn to Fly"

17. "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

18. "These Days"

19. "Everlong" (Acoustic Version)