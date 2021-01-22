10 Essential Sci-Fi TV Shows by Zero Theorem’s Caesar

Alt-metal group Zero Theorem have just dropped their new EP, 'The Killing II,' alongside a brand new, sci-fi themed music video for the song "Joke." We invited singer Caesar to dive further into his and the band's affection for science fiction, and, since we've all spent a lot of time on the couch since the pandemic started, he's got a new watch-list for you: 10 Essential Sci-Fi TV Shows. Have at it, Caesar...

Zero Theorem’s aesthetic, sound, and lyrical content are all highly influenced by the genre of science fiction and I think a lot of sci-fi reflects the reality of the moment and can be readily channeled when creating music.

In addition to being an escape, the genre has the potential to be both prescient and immediately impactful, especially given the extent to which our technology continues to influence us. Much of what the band produces is designed to have multiple meanings, with one interpretation being connected to a fictional universe we’re continuing to build.

The song "Joke" reflects the illusory nature of the self, both in cyberspace and the physical world. No one is entirely what they may think or claim to be, even the most insightful among us. Moreover, today's technological trends and social platforms seem to have amplified our tendency toward self-delusion.

Maintaining a healthy sense of humility and open-mindedness can be challenging under more traditional circumstances. However, the need for critical reflection and honest self-representation is rapidly growing alongside our modern advancements.

Check out the video for "Joke" directly below and view those sci-fi TV selections further down the page.

Zero Theorem, "Joke" Music Video