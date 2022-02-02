Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Video Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Views

Congrats to Evanescence, the latest act to have a video surpass a billion views on YouTube. The clip that did it for them was the song that started it all for the band, "Bring Me to Life."

The video was directed by Philipp Stölzl and helped to push the success of the song upon its release in 2003. The video stars not only Amy Lee but guest vocalist Paul McCoy of 12 Stones as well.

Reacting to the news of the YouTube feat, Lee stated, "So very proud to have reached a billion views! What a crazy thing. Thank you for all the love, all the memories. I’m speechless," with the hashtags #evanescence and #BringMeToLife.

For many, "Bring Me to Life" was the song that introduced them to Evanescence. The song was featured on their 2003 debut studio album Fallen. It hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay Chart and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. It also crossed over to hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song itself has been certified triple platinum in the U.S. and Evanescence won the Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance for "Bring Me to Life" at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards.

Congrats to Evanescence on their YouTube feat. Now add to the total views by revisiting the video below.

Evanescence, "Bring Me to Life"