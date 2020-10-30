UPDATE: Oli Sykes has clarified his statement on being "sued" by Evanescence:

Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes has revealed the band once got sued by Evanescence for accidental plagiarism. However, the legal conflict was met with a happy ending, as it began the conversation for a BMTH x Amy Lee collaboration.

During an interview with NME, Sykes spoke about the lawsuit, admitting that Evanescence’s 2017 song “Never Go Back” ended up sounding very similar to Bring Me the Horizon’s 2019 cut “Nihilist Blues.”

“The weird thing about Evanescence is that we got sued by them on our last record,” Sykes tells NME with a smile. “On ‘Nihilist Blues,’ we ripped off one of their verses. It was subconscious, but when it happened we were like, ‘We’re not even going to argue.’”

Amy Lee ended up getting a songwriting credit for “Nihilist Blues,” but Evanescence’s management kept in contact with the British band. “They were like, ‘Amy really likes your band and would love to work with you’. That was the silver lining,” Sykes says.

Lee is featured on “One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March To Your Death” from BMTH’s newest release, Post Human: Survival Horror. The collaboration ended up helping Amy Lee when she was feeling creatively stuck.

"It was just a really fun escape from that little stuck moment that I was in, and it inspired me," the singer told Loudwire. "It helped me feel, I don't know... beautiful. The song is beautiful. That song is always gonna have a special place in my heart because I felt like, in a moment as an artist when I was stuck, another artist came along and helped me.”

