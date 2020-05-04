Every Jonathan Davis ‘Me!’ Scream in Korn Songs: Supercut Video

For over 25 years, Jonathan Davis has used Korn as a vessel to express personal pain. Naturally, the word "me" appears frequently in his lyrics and one person had enough free time (who doesn't these days?) to cut up a video highlighting every single time the singer screams "Me!" across the entire Korn discography.

Every singer has their calling card — for Metallica's James Hetfield, it's a jolting, "Yeah!" and in Judas Priest, it's any high scream unleashed by the Metal God Rob Halford. Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit favors a "C'mon!" and Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson can't help imploring crowds to "Scream for me!"

For many, Korn's lyrical themes are relatable and therapeutic an Davis' tortured cries of "Me!" empower the listener as they sing along, sharing the pain while also experiencing a sense of catharsis.

If you're up for a challenge, watch the 98-second supercut video at the bottom of the page and try to name which Korn song the anguished cry is taken from as they come into play.

Korn are currently slated to co-headline a summer tour with Faith No More starting on Aug. 7. While countless tours have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, no decision has been made at press time regarding a potential postponement or cancelation of this run of dates extending through Sept. 17.

Every Jonathan Davis "Me!" Scream in Korn Songs