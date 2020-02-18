Korn and Faith No More have announced a 2020 summer co-headlining tour.

The 26-city run kicks off in August in Denver, Colo. and will continue through mid-September. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, which you can grab here. See the full route below.

Daron Malakian's Scars On Broadway and Spotlights will join the tour as support from Aug. 7 to Aug. 27, while Helmet and '68 will support the remainder of the run.

Korn are still on a co-headlining run with Breaking Benjamin, but their plans to support their latest album The Nothing clearly aren't stopping anytime soon. This also won't be their first rodeo with Faith No More — the two bands recently announced that they will play two nights at Los Angeles' Banc Stadium with System of a Down on May 22 and May 23.

Live Nation

Korn + Faith No More 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 07 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 29 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 30 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 1 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 2 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 5 - Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 6 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 10 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 12 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 15 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre