Korn + Faith No More Announce 2020 North American Co-Headlining Tour
Korn and Faith No More have announced a 2020 summer co-headlining tour.
The 26-city run kicks off in August in Denver, Colo. and will continue through mid-September. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, which you can grab here. See the full route below.
Daron Malakian's Scars On Broadway and Spotlights will join the tour as support from Aug. 7 to Aug. 27, while Helmet and '68 will support the remainder of the run.
Korn are still on a co-headlining run with Breaking Benjamin, but their plans to support their latest album The Nothing clearly aren't stopping anytime soon. This also won't be their first rodeo with Faith No More — the two bands recently announced that they will play two nights at Los Angeles' Banc Stadium with System of a Down on May 22 and May 23.
Korn + Faith No More 2020 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 07 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 22 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 25 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 29 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 30 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 1 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 2 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 5 - Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 6 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 10 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 12 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 15 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
