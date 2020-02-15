Every Time I Die are currently working on a new album and this fan-shot footage of frontman Keith Buckley singing Blackstreet's "No Diggity" and Boyz II Men's "End of the Road" has us pining for the band to cut an R&B covers record.

Buckley is as charismatic as they come and when he's not endangering himself onstage with Every Time I Die, he's belting out R&B classics at karaoke bars, stunning fans in the process.

In the video seen toward the bottom of the page, which was filmed at a bar in New Jersey in 2014, the singer displayed a strong sense of finesse as he ran through "No Diggity," getting a little help from the crowd for the backing vocals. And if there was a lyric screen, it definitely didn't look like Buckley needed one — dude had this thing memorized.

Digging further into the Buckley karaoke archives, there's also footage of the Every Time I Die frontman dating back to at least 2011 where he took on the two-time Grammy Award winning hit "End of the Road." His performance in his home town of Buffalo, New York wasn't as strong as it was on "No Diggity," but he's also not a natural R&B singer who would net a Grammy win for his soothing, soulful pipes. That's fine though because we prefer the screaming lunatic version of Buckley anyway.

If you need a palette cleanser after watching those two karaoke clips below, Every Time I Die did debut two new songs onstage at the end of last year at their annual "TID the Season" holiday show. Check out "Back Distance" and "White Void" here.

The group's ninth full length and first since 2017's Low Teens is expected to be released some time this year.

Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley Sings Blackstreet's "No Diggity" at Karaoke

Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley Sings Boyz II Men's "End of the Road" at Karaoke