Every Time I Die Address Social Upheaval on Unflinching New Song ‘Planet Shit’

There's nothing quite like a powerful message soundtracked by a full-fledged chaotic throwdown that could start pits in any part of the world. And that's what you're getting with Every Time I Die's "Planet Shit," the unflinching commentary on the current state of the world as voiced by ETID's Keith Buckley.

"I was just calling it like I was seeing it," says Buckley of the latest song to emerge from the band's ninth studio album. The song addresses the current social upheaval in the world as born from generations of inequity. A closer look at the lyrics below when played with the song in full should be enough to rile up even the tamest of listener.

Every Time I Die, "Planet Shit" Lyrics

coming live from planet shit

our only hope was in a murdered kid

the one god we had went off the grid

no future with a racist past

but we can’t acknowledge that

so we burn a cross and pray to a flag

we’ll wave it high

those pigs are fat with “pride”

the karma wheel is flat

even the ten commandments cracked

there’s no law when the outlaw wears a badge

so throw a brick. the tool becomes an instrument

whose fucking side are you on

whose fucking side are you on?

when all the lines that were drawn.

are washed away in the blood

whose fucking side are you on?

what kind of heaven awaits someone so cruel and afraid?

but they gated hell. you could be living well in your private hell.

so give em rope. lets give em rope. yea give them rope

or the guillotine. better yet, the guillotine. yea the guillotine.

honesty’s not a virtue when you’re a lying piece of shit.

you’re a soulless hypocrite

love is not a virtue when you’re a heartless piece of shit.

you’re a soulless hypocrite

monsters. we stand no chance without your heads.

you fucking monsters. we stand no chance without your heads.

I want heads.

what kind of death can you buy thats any different than mine?

so give em rope. lets give em rope. yea give em rope

or the guillotine. better yet, the guillotine. yea the guillotine.

fuck you. die. you’re already dead inside.

we’re all trapped on planet shit

our only hope was in a murdered kid

the one god we had went off the grid

your suicide is our only chance at life

whose fucking side are you on?

whose fucking side are you on?

when all the lines that were drawn.

are washed away in the blood

the blade that cuts through their spine has good people on both sides

Every Time I Die, "Planet Shit"

"Planet Shit" follows on the heels of "Post-Boredom," "AWOL," "A Colossal Wreck" and "Desperate Pleasures" that have given fans a pretty wide-ranging view of what the upcoming Radical album will sound like. The record is due Oct. 22 via Epitaph and pre-orders for the Will Putney-produced set are available here.

Speaking on the album as a whole, Keith Buckley offers, “I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences. The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record.”

Every Time I Die will finish out the year with a handful of tour dates, followed by a more extensive run in 2022 when they share stages with Underoath. See all of their scheduled tour dates and get ticketing info here.