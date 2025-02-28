Ex-Carnivore Guitarist Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Minor

According to the Bergen County (N.J.) prosecutor, former Carnivore and Carnivore A.D. guitarist Marc Piovanetti and his wife Jennifer were recently arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

In a press release issued by the Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella, it was revealed that a reported missing child from New York City who was between the ages of 13 and 16 was found by police in the company of the musician and his wife after an investigation had been launched concerning the teen's whereabouts.

About the Investigation

Per the press release, the guitarist was discovered to have engaged in conversation with the child through TurnUp, a social media application, where they made arrangements to meet.

WARNING: Graphic Content Ahead

According to the investigation report, Piovanetti allegedly provided the child with marijuana and sexually assaulted the teen in his residence between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

The investigation also revealed that Piovanetti's wife was at home during the time of the alleged incident and that she was aware of the child's presence, along with another child under the age of 13 who was also at the home.

What Were the Charges?

Marc Piovanetti was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree luring, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was was placed into the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, New Jersey.

The musician's wife Jennifer Piovanetti was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and a third-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child. She too was placed into the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Per Metal Injection, the guitarist also was previously placed on the sex offender registry in 2017 after being sentenced to 10 years probation for the rape of a child under the age of 15.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

Marc Piovanetti's History With Carnivore

Marc Piovanetti had a long history with the group Carnivore, which prominently featured Peter Steele prior to the formation of Type O Negative.

He joining the group after the 1986 exit of guitarist Keith Alexander and appeared on the second Carnivore album, Retaliation (1987), before the group split up.

Though no further studio albums followed, Piovanetti was part of several reunions with the band. He handled guitars for the group between 1994-1996 and later returned in 2016 under the moniker Carnivore A.D. through 2022.

Piovanetti is not listed as a current member of the group however, as Chuck Lenihan is currently handling guitars for Carnivore A.D.