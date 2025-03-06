Ex-Fear Factory Bassist Took the Opportunity to Do the Funniest Thing Ever With His New Band

Former Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever with his new band, and he did.

The musician is now playing bass for Angst Fabrik, and we'll give you a few seconds to see if that name resonates with you.

...2, 1 .... Okay, for those of you who don't speak German, Angst Fabrik is actually the German translation for Fear Factory.

About Angst Fabrik

It should be noted right up front that Angst Fabrik is supposedly a "working title" for the band, as stated in the bio of their Instagram page.

But that being said, it also doesn't seem like Wolbers is shying away from his Fear Factory roots. So far, there are a handful of posts on the group's Instagram. In one, Wolbers notes, "Wanna thank @dwdrums and @zildjiancompany for believing in this new endeavor as i am going to perfect that classic Fear Factory drum sound and take things to a new level."

In addition, another post showcases a fully designed Angst Fabrik logo that feels reminiscent of the Fear Factory logo look.

Fans can also catch a bit of Wolbers working out some hard-hitting parts as multiple posts have suggested the group is in writing mode. A new album is reportedly expected to arrive in 2026.

Who Else Is in Angst Fabrik?

According to Metal Injection, the only other known member of the band is drummer Adam Jarvis. The musician has performed in the past with Scour and Pig Destroyer.

Though no other members have been revealed, fans started buzzing about the potential for former Fear Factory frontman Burton C. Bell to get involved after Wolbers and Bell were spotted hanging out at NAMM in Anaheim in late January.

What About Fear Factory?

Wolbers was part of the longest-running lineup of Fear Factory. He first appeared on the band's second album Demanufacture in 1995 and continued with the group through 2005's Transgression album.

But in 2016, it was revealed that Burton C. Bell, Dino Cazares, Raymond Herrera and Olde Wolbers had become involved in a legal dispute that would last several years. Eventually, Cazares emerged from the proceedings with the right to continue using the Fear Factory name.

Last November, Cazares broke down what exactly happened during the years the band was tied up with legal proceedings. Wolbers and Herrera had initially sought to collect on money they felt was still owed to them and filed suit against Bell and Cazares.

The guitarist revealed that while he won his portion of the legal proceedings, Bell did not. And when Bell attempted to file for bankruptcy in order to not have to pay the other two members, the courts ruled in favor of Wolbers and Herrera and the singer lost multiple assets to offset the cost.

Among the assets lost was Bell's stake in the Fear Factory name, which Cazares won with a bid that helped him retain the rights.

Cazares stated that he holds no ill will toward any of the former Fear Factory bandmates and has even spoken with Wolbers since the legal battle concluded.

"I have no ill will towards those guys at all whatsoever. And I wish them success in whatever they do," stated Cazares in his November 2024 chat with the Life Is Peachy podcast.

In recent years, Christian Olde Wolbers has played with two other name bands, however he just exited Vio-Lence earlier this year. The other band he's played with is Powerflo, who issued their debut set in 2017 and the follow-up Gorilla Warfare last fall.