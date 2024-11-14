Ex-Megadeth Manager Successfully Sues Dave Mustaine, Attorney Issues Statement

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine has settled a lawsuit with former manger Cory Brennan that is resulting in a million dollar payout.

The deal comes as a result of Brennan seeking alleged unpaid commissions from the musician after he was terminated from his management position in 2023 and replaced by Mustaine's son Justis.

The final sum was $1.400,006 that Mustaine paid out to Brennan and his Five B management that was made public in a Wednesday (Nov. 13) filing.

Why Cory Brennan Was Suing

Brennan had initially taken legal action against Mustaine, alleging that the musician was refusing to pay over $1 million in unpaid commissions. In a statement to Billboard, Brennan's lawyer Howard King stated that Brennan was "displeased at having to sue an artist," but was "gratified" by the payout.

King added, "Dave Mustaine, who has a known history of firing advisors, terminated Five B Artist Management after 9 years of their having resurrected his failing career,” King said. “Ignoring the success Five B had helped Dave achieve, including a campaign to help him win his first Grammy, the release of two hit albums, and the elevation of his touring from small clubs back to arenas and amphitheaters, Dave simply refused to pay commissions owing and forced 5B to file a lawsuit.”

Within the suit, Mustaine's lawyers had claimed that there was always an agreement that each side would "go their separate ways" following any split, and that the lawsuit against him was retaliatory. The lawyers had stated that Brennan was “upset” that his “mishandling” of the band’s business had finally “caught up with him.”

What's Left to Be Settled

Even though the commission part of the dispute has been taken care of, there still remains some unresolved matters between Mustaine and Brennan. Mustaine had countersued his former manager last year. Among the claims he levied against Brennan were that his career had been "plagued with missteps" that caused him serious harm.

Not only did Mustaine feel that these missteps "dealt serious blows to Megadeth's reputation," but he also alleged that his physical health, in particular his hearing, had been compromised as well.

Mustaine's claims against Brennan unrelated to the commission settlement, which include breach of contract and negligence, were not resolved and litigation will continue.