Exodus’ Gary Holt Announces He’s Quitting Alcohol

Exodus' Gary Holt has taken to social media to announce that he's quitting alcohol. Today, June 15, marks the first day of his alcohol-free journey.

"Day one for me, here I go. This last year has been one in which I’ve come to realize the drinking needs to go," the guitarist wrote in a post on his Instagram. "Been a long party for me but it doesn’t feel like a party anymore. I’m not perfect and the booze has crept up on me. Here’s to feeling clear and lucid from here on out."

Several musicians offered their support in the comment section of Holt's post, including Dark Funeral's Lord Ahriman, who wrote, "Welcome to the club. Good decision. Nothing beats a clear mind and soul! Let's have a massively insane and very black coffee party next time."

See the post below.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in alcohol consumption in the United States last year. In September of 2020, JAMA Network published the results to a study that found that there was a 14 percent increase in adult alcohol consumption, as compared to 2019.

Exodus were hit especially hard by the COVID-19 virus. In the early months of 2020, they were on tour in Europe with Testament and Death Angel, just as the virus was spreading like wildfire. Within a few weeks, the entire world was on lockdown — but it was too late. Holt had tested positive in March, and Death Angel drummer Will Carroll was battling the virus in the ICU.

Of course, things are looking up now that there are vaccines available. We wish Holt the best of luck with his sobriety.