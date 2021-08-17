Exodus have re-enlisted drummer John Tempesta to fill in for Tom Hunting at an upcoming pair of shows.

Hunting recently underwent a full gastrectomy surgical procedure after being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer of the stomach, earlier this year. Although he cannot be declared cancer-free just yet, he is making remarkable progress and aims to return to the stage in the near future.

For now, however, the thrash icons will lean on Tempesta, who was a member of the band from 1990 through 1993 and played on the Impact Is Imminent and Force of Habit albums. Currently, he has been a member of The Cult since 2006 and Motor Sister since 2015 and his past credentials include time spent in Rob Zombie (1997-2005), Testament (1993-1994, 2005), White Zombie (1994-1998), Helmet (2004-2006), Prong (1997) and more.

In a social media post, Tempesta relayed, "I’m very excited and honored to fill in for my brother Tom as he heals from surgery. Looking forward to these shows and being back with the Exodus family!"

Exodus stated, "Due to Tom's continued recovery from his surgery, we are announcing that for our show in Vegas and Full Terror Assault, we will be joined by @johntempesta on drums! John was Tom's ( and our) number one choice to jump behind the kit in his absence, and John will kill it while Tom continues his recovery, which is going very well! Looking forward to seeing everyone who is coming to Vegas for the show. And looking forward to getting Tom healthy and back behind his kit as soon as possible! But let's welcome John back for two shows where he started!"

"Hey y'all. I'm 5 weeks out from the surgery and on the mend. I'm feeling stronger all the time and I'm beyond excited to get back to working out on the drums," added Hunting.

He continued, "Unfortunately I won't be ready for the upcoming Vegas and Full Terror Assault shows. Originally I thought if I could walk, I could play. I need to manage my own expectations, and then work my very core back into shape to be fully ready for action. I have no doubt I'll bounce back and get there. I wanna express my undying love and gratitude to our brother Johnny Tempesta for agreeing to play in my absence. I'm 100 percent sure he will crush playing this music! I'll check in again very soon. Thanks soooo much and CHEERS EVERYONE!!!!"

Fans can catch Tempesta on drums with Exodus at the Psycho Las Vegas and Full Terror Assault festivals.

Loudwires wishes Hunting all the best as he continues to focus on his recovery.