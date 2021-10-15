Exodus Salute Fallen Icons on New Song ‘The Years of Death and Dying’

Persona Non Grata, the first new album from Bay Area thrash legends Exodus in seven years, is less than a month away and the group has just debuted "The Years of Death and Dying," the third single which salutes several deceased rock and metal icons.

"'The Years of Death and Dying' started out as a poem, from the perspective of Death being a thinking entity, always watching and looking for weakness and opportunity to come calling for people — a grim reaper story," said drummer Tom Hunting of the song's origins.

"We were losing legends: Bowie, Cash, Petty, Prince, Frey…the list goes on and on," he continued, "Then we started losing family members and friends in our own orbit. Anyway, the title came first, then the poem, which became a song. I shared the lyrics with Gary, who helped inspire me with phrasing to finish it, and the guys loved it. The song is really long, and more legends kept passing right up into the moments Zet was singing it, so I had to keep writing until I had enough to complete the song. We hope you enjoy our tribute to the fallen!"

For Exodus, this song sounds particularly fresh, namely the melodic chorus that still retains Steve 'Zetro' Souza's signature snarling grit, but presents it all unlike before. The stomping, hook-laden mosh groove that opens "The Years of Death and Dying" is pleasantly familiar, however, and the bass-driven dropout section sounds playfully mean.

In addition to the names mentioned above, Exodus makes references to late Power Trip singer Riley Gale, Eddie Van Halen, Slayer's Jeff Hanemann, Rush's Neil Peart, UFO's Pete Way and more.

Listen to the new song, which follows "The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)" and "Clickbait," at the bottom of the page.

Persona Non Grata drops Nov. 19 on Nuclear Blast and pre-orders can be placed here.

Exodus, "The Years of Death and Dying" Lyrics

I am the years of death and dying

I tear with gripping teeth

I prey upon all the weary

Eliminate the weak

Not a day in your life passes

When you won’t think of me

No thought and prayers can save you

So get up off of your knees

When I sense a weakness

I move in with blazing speed

Mothers, brothers, fathers and sons

It matters not to me I’m a force of nature pure and sure

I’ve killed through all of time

When a "Gale" force wind blows through you

You’ll know that you are mine

I am legend, I’m your end

You’ll wither when I’m near

I’m the years of death and dying

The sum of all your fears You may have had a brush with me

Escaped and saved yourself

Most likely I was occupied

With killing someone else

Legends fall when I come to call

As I plan my next attack

"Petty" things won’t matter

Just ask "the Man in Black"

The "Rage" is gone and so is "Bon"

So young in their demise

I ended the "Eruption"

I took them in their prime I’m a force of nature pure and sure

I’ve killed through all of time

When a "Gale" force wind blows through you

You’ll know that you are mine

I am legend, I’m your end

You’ll wither when I’m near

I’m the years of death and dying

The sum of all your fears I cull the herd with no remorse

Taking souls along the "Way"

I’m here to set the balance

Of all you have to pay

I turned "Ziggy" into "Stardust"

I’ve been killing ever since

I took an "Eagle" from the sky

I even killed a "Prince"

Struck down the "Queen"

Bid "Farewell to Kings"

I took the "Angel of Death"

I’m always at the ready

To take away your breath I’m a force of nature pure and sure

I’ve killed through all of time

When a "Gale" force wind blows through you

You’ll know that you are mine

I am legend, I’m your end

You’ll wither when I’m near

I’m the years of death and dying

The sum of all your fears

Exodus, "The Years of Death and Dying"