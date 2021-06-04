While "Hella Mega" awaits for Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, the singer has been recording music of late for a different audience. He's recently taken on the theme song for the Disney Junior series Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

The Marvel-animated series will air on Disney Junior this year, with Peter Parker and his pals showing kids the power of teamwork rather it be in saving the day or just everyday life.

Stump's voice is instantly recognizable within the theme as he weaves together an incredibly catchy piece of music that will be stuck in your (and your kids') head for days. Have a listen below.

Patrick Stump, "Spidey and His Amazing Friends Theme"

This isn't Stump's first work with scoring and soundtracks, having previously worked on music for the movie Spell among other projects.

At present, a new Fall Out Boy album has not been announced, with 2018's Mania serving as their most recent release. The group is set to return to stages next month in the U.S. as the long-awaited and pandemic-postponed "Hella Mega" tour with Green Day and Weezer gets underway. The European leg of the trek however had to be pushed back until 2022.