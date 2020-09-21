Fall Out Boy and Weezer competed against each other on Celebrity Family Feud, highlights of which are now available to view. The music-fueled episode aired Sunday (Sept. 20) on ABC, directly ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards live from Los Angeles' Staples Center.

First announced earlier this month, as 95.5 KLAQ reported, the alt-rock TV team-up surely entertained fans of both acts. It was hosted, of course, by Family Feud mainstay Steve Harvey. To round out the teams, actor Seth Green joined Fall Out Boy. Music producer Suzy Shinn partnered with Weezer.

Watch some clips of the showdown toward the bottom of this post.

Although the episode received promotion ahead of time, it still seemed to catch some viewers off guard, which EW pointed out. (The episode was likely filmed earlier this year, perhaps around the time Fall Out Boy turned up on another game show, The Price Is Right.) Twitter reactions to the Weezer-Fall Out Boy Feud ranged from pleas to have other rock bands compete, to anguish regarding the postponed "Hella Mega Tour."

That tour, which will find Fall Out Boy and Weezer joining Green Day on a concert trek across the globe, has been rescheduled for summer 2021. "Hella Mega" shows in the U.S. and U.K. were first scheduled for this summer before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic curbed concerts worldwide.

For now, however, fans of those artists can watch Weezer and Fall Out Boy face off on Celebrity Family Feud. The exciting episode is bound to have rock lovers giddier than the game-starting (and hug-inducing) contest between Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

Fall Out Boy + Weezer Appear on Celebrity Family Feud