Fame on Fire Give Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ a Metalcore Makeover

In the early weeks of 2018, Canadian rapper Drake set the tone for his year with a new single "God's Plan." The original version features an undeniably catchy bounce, Drake delivering verses of self-doubt, relationship issues and the usual Drake milieu of thoughts and problems. The songwriting and success made the track a good target for a makeover into metalcore, and Fame On Fire was up to the task.

The song's beginning stays pretty faithful to the original, until it explodes into some heavy metalcore guitar work. Its original synth sections act as an accent to its main riff, keeping the song as surprisingly positive as its original. The guitars give way for an intense reading of Drake's lyrics, "She say, 'Do you love me?' I tell her, 'Only partly'

I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry."

The ending portion of the song builds up to its climactic breakdown with a helping of 808 drum breaks and ascending guitar work. It clashes down to the ground, whispers of "God's Plan" ringing out over the song's conclusion and ending.

We'll be straight with you: there's probably way too many covers out there like this. Here's the formula: band finds a popular song, band makes a breakdowny version of it, band gets attention, band repeats the cycle. But, it's clear Fame on Fire are genuine pop fans, and they do the Six God's original justice.

Hear "God's Plan" above.