Fans React to 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their list of 14 acts that will be considered for induction in 2025 and as typically is the case, there is plenty of social media outrage over the acts that have been snubbed.

Some of the amazing talent that is not already in the Rock Hall and didn't even make the list for consideration this year is surprising and understandably upsetting to certain fanbases.

Who Were Fans Most Upset About?

It feels like every year there is a contingent upset that Iron Maiden has not made it into the Rock Hall as of yet. Singer Bruce Dickinson has publicly shared his disdain for the Rock Hall and a desire not to go in when they were included on the Rock Hall ballot in previous years.

While the band has been nominated previously, they still have yet to be voted in. This year they were left off the nomination ballot altogether and it didn't go unnoticed by the fans.

"Outkast before Iron Maiden? Mariah Carey before Blue Oyster Cult? Help me understand," remarked one fan. "Iron Maiden must be playing country," humorously remarked another person in response to the Rock Hall nominations. "Iron Maiden & Motorhead deserve inclusion. I will die on this hill," added a third, while plenty of other Iron Maiden Rock Hall snub comments can be seen below.

Another name that frequently popped up in discussions of Rock Hall snubs was Motley Crue. Back in 2019, Nikki Sixx revealed that they had been told that they would never get in the Rock Hall, but there has been a change at the top of the Rock Hall since then and some acts who had been notoriously snubbed in the past now seem to be getting a shot.

In recent years, especially with the band's return, there has seemed to be a greater fan push arguing for the group's induction. "Another snub for Motley Crue for the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame," bemoaned one fan upon seeing the latest Rock Hall nominees. "I hope Motley Crue someday gets nominated!!," added another while yet another was more direct commenting, "Put Motley Crue in now."

Who Else Were Fans Upset the Rock Hall Snubbed?

The list is plentiful and wide ranging. Some of the older acts mentioned include Blue Oyster Cult, Styx, Three Dog Night, Jethro Tull, The Guess Who, REO Speedwagon, Kansas, Grand Funk Railroad and King Crimson.

Fans have voiced their displeasure over '80s era acts such as Phil Collins, Dio, Sting, The J. Geils Band, INXS, The B-52's, Bryan Adams, Huey Lewis, Tears for Fears, Toto and more missing the cut, while some '90s acts such as Smashing Pumpkins, No Doubt, Garbage and Hole were also mentioned.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will whittle down the list of 14 current nominees to a final induction class in late April. The Rock and RolL Hall of Fame induction ceremony will then take place this fall in Los Angeles at a still to be determined date with the new class going in.