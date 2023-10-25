Legendary drummer Mike Portnoy is officially back in Dream Theater, the progressive metal group he co-founded in 1988 after first operating as Majesty as far back as 1985.

The news also spells the end of Mike Mangini's five-album tenure with the group after he famously won a public audition to fill the spot vacated by Portnoy in 2011.

The return of Portnoy has been one of the most in-demand reunions, something fans have looked forward to after years of speculating when the moment may finally happen.

Reacting to the restoration of a classic era of Dream Theater that had been intact from 1999-2011, fans rejoice over Portnoy getting back behind the drums with the prog icons and express gratitude for Mangini's work in the studio and on the road, holding it down for more than a decade.

Below, both Mikes share statements on the reunion and, further below, fans react to Portnoy's return and Mangini's farewell.

Mike Mangini on Mike Portnoy's Return to Dream Theater

I understand Dream Theater’s decision to get Mike Portnoy back at this time. As was said from day one, my place was not to fill all the roles that Mike held in the band. I was to play the drums in order to help the band carry on. My main role of keeping our live show working tightly on a nightly basis was an intense and rewarding experience. Thankfully, I got to experience playing music with these iconic musicians, as well as some fun times laced with humor. I also really enjoyed spending lots of time with the crew. And then there’s the Grammy win, which was amazingly satisfying. To the fans: thank you so much for being amazing to me. I cherish the pictures I have of you all losing your minds and having fun. Finally, I really love the band, crew and management and wish them and the entire organization all the best.

Mike Portnoy on Returning to Dream Theater

I am overwhelmed with joy to be returning home and reuniting with my brothers! There is so much shared history between us all…so many memories, so much music…to think we’re coming up on 40 years since this journey began! The idea of creating new music together is so exciting and I absolutely cannot wait to hit the road and get to play live for a whole new generation of fans that weren’t ever able to see this lineup before…There’s no place like home!!

Fans React to Mike Portnoy's Return to Dream Theater + Mike Mangini's Exit

