Fans React to Poppy Screaming AGAIN on ‘Kimmel’

Poppy returned to the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage Monday night (March 10) and once again made quite the impression as she served up one of the heavier songs from her Negative Spaces album, "The Cost of Giving Up."

Back in late November, Poppy appeared on the Kimmel stage as a special guest of Knocked Loose. The singer was featured on the Grammy-nominated song "Suffocate," and the heaviness of the performance managed to shock some viewers who shared their displeasure on social media to the comedic delight of metal fans.

So how did Poppy do on her own with the Kimmel crowd and was the response more accepting? See Poppy's performance of "The Cost of Giving Up" and how people responded to it below.

Poppy, "The Cost of Giving Up" on Jimmy Kimmel Live

What People Had to Say About Poppy's Performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

As viewed above, Poppy graced the stage in a white dress with white boots while sporting red gloves and standing amidst a floral stage set piece. The song itself was a more electro-rock leaning number accentuating the singer's hypnotic clean vocal in the early portion of the performance.

But as the song continued and eventually grew in intensity, Poppy's clean vocals turned to aggressive screams toward the end of the track. At points in the performance, Poppy knelt down or looked skyward to unleash her powerful screams, eventually ending on an abrupt full-vocal scream.

A majority of the comments came from the Kimmel YouTube posting of the performance and touched on several key elements. One common them in the comments was a callback to the negative reaction to Knocked Loose's performance, with fans mocking those who might not get Poppy or her heavier take.

"I'd pay money to see the reactions of the crowd during this one," remarked one fan. Another shouted out of the more hilarious reactions to the previous Knocked Loose performance, stating, "This music made my kid cry - Jimmy - AGAIN!" Another person chided, ""By the third 'Junt' my adolescent son was in tears." A third person commented, "People who were mad last time about the song with knocked loose probably thought they were getting a nice sweet song this time, but she pulled a little sneaky on 'em."

Another popular comment theme played up the viral Grammy moment when Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante did a red carpet interview with someone who mistook her for Poppy.

READ MORE: Courtney LaPlante Reflects on Being Confused for Poppy at the Grammys

"It's always good to see Courtney Laplante singing solo sometimes," said one fan with the LaPlante callback. "OMG!!! Spiritbox!!!!," added another, while a third commented, "I'm so glad that Courtney is finally on Jimmy Kimmel!."

In all seriousness though, the chatter about Poppy's performance was glowingly positive in both the YouTube and X comments.

"Her screams sound so good here," beamed one fan. Another noted, "Poppy is improving her performance skills every day & I am floored by her screaming every time."

"Poppy ATE and left no crumbs with her Kimmel performance. That was easily her best live performance to date," shared one fan on the X social media platform.

Others made note of what this very mainstream moment meant for the singer. "Thanks Poppy for keeping metal alive and being on live TV show," shouted out one fan. "So glad to see Poppy doing more promo performances this era, she deserves the attention," added another. "So good to see her finally in her mainstream era she’s worked so hard for this," added a third.

"What an absolute magnetic performance. Her future self is going to thank her for not giving up. And so will we. Pure hearts always win in the end," summed up yet another fan.

"I love that after some people criticized Jimmy for having Knocked Loose and Poppy perform live he doubles down and invites Poppy back," noted one fan. "I absolutely love Jimmy Kimmel for showcasing artists like Poppy," added another. "It’s been so incredible seeing proper metal bands making it onto mainstream shows like Kimmel," complimented another fan.

"The most under appreciated genre in music, nice to see metal finally being represented on mainstream television," shared another person. While yet another fan stated, "I fkn love this.

Importantly, I love the Jimmy Kimmel show for doubling down on Poppy and having her scream her heart out again!"

Where You Can See Poppy in 2025

While Poppy crushed it in a small sample size on the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage, you can see her with a full-fledged stage show currently crossing the country. She's taking the "They're All Around Us" tour to San Francisco tonight (March 11), with shows in Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Denver coming up over the next week.

All current Poppy tour dates and ticketing information can be found through the singer's website. You can also get the Negative Spaces album and pick up merch there as well.