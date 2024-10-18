Fans Voted for the Most Undeserving Rock Hall Inductees + It’s Out of Control

Who do fans seem to think is the most undeserving of all the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees (and why are they wrong)? Let's get into it.

It's that time of year again where the discussions of who's not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sometimes drowns out those who are in or are going in.

This year's Rock Hall class includes such notable names as Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, the Dave Matthews Band, Cher and likely others that are making you scratch your head as to why they hadn't been inducted sooner.

But the flip side of the discussion in the Rock Hall inductees that are currently in and who perhaps doesn't belong there.

The voting website Ranker has tabulated fan voting in a number of categories related to the Rock Hall, but one of the categories has us a little surprised.

That would be the Most Undeserving Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame list.

Simply put, the results were a little surprising and making us wonder if after all the bitching by fans over who and who isn't in if the fans could actually do any better.

Who Was Voted the Most Undeserving Rock Hall Inductee?

Topping the list with over 5,000 votes was Linda Ronstadt. The singer was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2014 with an impressive resume.

Over the course of her career, she won 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, an EMMY Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards and an ALMA Award. Over 24 studio albums, Ronstadt became a musical chamelon of sorts.

Ronstadt managed to record albums in the rock, folk, country and Latin genres and even performed in Broadway theater productions and was cast in an opera.

In other Ranker categories, she took the No. 2 spot on the 60 Best Female Singers of the '70s list and No. 5 on the 100 Best Female Rock Singers list.

So why the backlash over her induction?

What Is "Rock"?

As Ranker is based off rankings rather than comments, we'll have to guess that Ronstadt's high placement on the list falls under the argument of what's considered rock.

It's a common complaint amongst fans who feel that the "rock" in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame name should apply mostly to guitar driven and heavier music. But as pop artists, rappers and even country acts have been inducted in recent years, there's been more outcry over artists whose music has fallen outside what fans consider rock.

Ronstadt's music definitely crossed genre lines.

In 2023, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame issued a new statement defining what rock music means after some uproar over Dolly Parton's nomination and eventual induction.

"Rock 'n' roll has had deep roots in rhythm and blues and country music," they offered, later adding that rock music was "not defined by any one genre" but "rather a sound that moves youth culture." They further stated, ""Born from the collision of rhythm and blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing."

Though the Rock Hall has issued their "mission statement," it may take some time before fans get past the idea of the "rock" in the Rock Hall in the minds of most fans.

Who Else Made Ranker's Top 10 of Undeserving Rock Hall Inductees?

Ronstadt has some competition for the top spot. The Doobie Brothers, who were part of the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, came in second. They also received over 5,000 votes and the gap is pretty narrow between the veteran band and Ronstadt for the top spot.

Blending elements of folk, country, R&B and rock, the band developed a distinctive sound that made them one of the '70s biggest hit-making bands. Of their 14 albums, six went Top 10. They ranked No. 8 on Ranker's Best Swamp Rock Bands as voted by fans.

The rest of the Top 10 includes in order from 3 to 10 - Chicago, Madonna, Ray Charles, Journey, Neil Diamond, Stevie Nicks, Buddy Guy and ABBA.

The addition of Charles, a first ballot Hall of Famer in 1986, is somewhat surprising.

And just outside of the Top 10 is Elvis Presley at No. 12. Having one of the biggest selling artists and pioneers of the early rock era music that high up is definitely eye-opening. Presley, incidentally, ranked seventh when Ranker asked fans to rank all of the Rock Hall inductees over the years.

The inclusion of Journey in the Top 10 comes as a shocker as well as the public outcry for them to get in 2017 was pretty high. The band evolved from the '70s into the '80s as one of the leaders of arena rock. "Don't Stop Believin'" is one of the biggest selling rock tracks in history and it's just one of many smash rock radio hits they've scored over the years.

So, some of these selections for the least deserving acts make us realizes that the fans often have questionable stances when it comes to who should and shouldn't be in the Rock Hall, every bit as questionable as some of the Rock Hall's choices for inclusion.

What We Need to Remember

The love of music is a subjective thing, personal to the beholder. While it's great that we have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to honor the legends that have given us so much entertainment and wonderful music over the years, ultimately we all have our own favorites and biases over who should and shouldn't be included.

The Rock Hall is made up of a voting body of over 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry who annually vote to determine the inductees from a narrowed down list of top nominees each year. As the Rock Hall didn't start inducting musicians until 1986, there's over 30 years of what's considered the rock era they had to catch up on and in some cases, they still are.

There are likely more deserving acts than acts currently in the Rock Hall, but who should and shouldn't be there is very subjective. Once you get past the "rock" definition, it's safe to say that a majority of the acts already in have resumes and influence worthy of saluting.

For those still waiting to see their favorite acts get in, this year's class is a perfect example of making good on long overdue inductions and someday if your favorite act is deserving, they'll have their day as well.