How to Watch the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction (+ What You Need to Know)

How can you catch the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place this weekend? We've got the details and all you need to know about what's happening in Cleveland as we welcome the latest class of iconic rock era musicians.

How Can I Watch the Rock Hall Ceremony?

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place this Saturday (Oct. 19) at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

If you're able to attend in person and want to search for last minute tickets, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website has ticketing information.

If you're unable to attend in person and want to watch it live, the entire ceremony will stream on Disney+ starting at 7PM local time. If you don't have a subscription and want to purchase one to watch the ceremony, you can do so through the Disney+ website.

The ceremony will also be on demand to stream after the event. Plus, there will be an edited Rock Hall induction television special airing on Jan. 1 on ABC.

Who Is Being Inducted?

This year is one of the larger Rock Hall classes. Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest are all going in through the Performer Category.

READ MORE: Foreigner Drummer to Skip Rock Hall Induction Over 'Unacceptable' Situation

Jimmy Buffet, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield are recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton will be saluted through the Musical Influence Award. Plus you have Suzanne De Passe receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award

What Guests Will Induct or Perform at the Ceremony?

Metal fans will most likely be interested in Ozzy's induction that will feature Jack Black, Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, Steve Stevens, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde on hand to mark the occasion.

READ MORE: 43 Acts Who Deserve to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Others on hand to celebrate the other inductees include Busta Rhymes, Chuck D., Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac MacAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash and The Roots.

What Artists Are Already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame started inducting musicians into the Hall with the 1986 class. That included such rock pioneers as Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles, James Brown and Chuck Berry among others.

All of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction classes can be found through the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.