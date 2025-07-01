Favorite Black Sabbath Album of 21 Rock + Metal Legends

When you have a band with as storied of a career as Black Sabbath, you tend to pick up fans across several different eras.

There are those like Rob Halford and Glenn Danzig who will never forget where they were when they first heard Sabbath's self-titled debut.

As the band evolved, they continued to pick up more fans. Members of Metallica, for instance, were more drawn to parts of Sabotage.

Then there are rockers who were introduced to Sabbath's mid-career material and worked their way backwards. Dave Grohl's entry point for Black Sabbath didn't come until the band had put out 10 albums.

Here are what 20 different big rock and metal musicians have said about their favorite Black Sabbath albums.

