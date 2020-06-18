Filter Seek Action Over Empty Gestures With ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ Video

The world has been a chaotic place in 2020, and the same old cliched attempts at empathizing from politicians will no longer suffice. One person definitely growing tired of the political buzzwords and inspired to speak his mind is Filter frontman Richard Patrick, who returns today (June 18) with the brand new video for "Thoughts and Prayers."

The video definitely takes a stance, showcasing footage of police in riot gear heading into conflict while separate shots of Patrick alternate between the singer wearing a gas mask and appearing unmasked while bloody. As for the song, it's a powerful, driving, industrial tinged statement playing to the strengths of the Filter singer, who utilizes one of the best scream vocals in the business to demand a need for action rather than settling social media "shares."

"America is spinning out of control. It’s never been more sick, unemployed and especially divided. I love my country so much that I’m willing to part with some fans that might not like my message to her," says Patrick. "'Thoughts and Prayers' has become a meaningless catchphrase that gets thrown out every time something bad happens. Usually a mass murder etc. It’s an empty gesture. It’s time for more than thoughts and prayers. It’s time to wake the fuck up and start listening to each other."

For those interested, you can pick up Filter's new song "Thoughts and Prayers" via Spotify and Apple Music. And be sure check out the lyrics below the clip.

Filter, "Thoughts and Prayers"

‘the day starts out the same

another day to try and live

took some kids to school today

and I got some blood to give

a young man is a trigger finger

and a sharpened plastic shive

he blocks the exits checks his 15

and stops the will to forgive just another day in the hate land

just another day in the hate land baby thoughts and prayers

post and shares

i’m bleeding out of open wounds

another day that no one cares fake ass bitches in the belt way

are beneath me to begin

cause fake ass bitches in the belt way

love to lie, cheat and steel to win

talks a good game but the rules have changed

they took when they needed to give apathy is a bigger trigger

we gotta flip the middle finger to live just another day in the hate land

just another day in the hate land baby thoughts and prayers

post and shares

i’m bleeding out of open wounds

another day that no one cares look whats happening to us now they got us right where they want us at each others throats’