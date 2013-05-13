Five Finger Death Punch Unveil New Double Album Title + Details on ‘Lift Me Up’ Single

These are exciting times for Five Finger Death Punch, who have a pair of albums to promote this year. Though the band recently revealed their double album plans, they did not unveil the title of the discs … until now. Fans can look for 'The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell' coming later this year. 'Volume 1' of the package is still on track for a July 23 release while 'Volume 2' will follow at a still-to-be-determined date this fall.

The band recently treated fans to the first song off the disc, 'Lift Me Up,' which features very special guest star Rob Halford sharing vocals with Ivan Moody. Halford joined the band onstage at the 2013 Revolver Golden Gods ceremony to debut the song and the track itself is scheduled to arrive at all digital outlets on Tuesday (May 14).

Singer Ivan Moody says, "First and foremost, just to work alongside an icon like Rob Halford, THE Metal God, was absolutely surreal. The song itself was originally written about overcoming everyday obstacles and less than perfect situations. Most of us weren't born with a silver spoon in our mouth but if life dealt you all the wrong cards, you still have to play. The song's intent is to inspire; if you play that hand right you might just come out on top anyway."

As for the double album, guitarist Zoltan Bathory recently told us on the Revolver Golden Gods black carpet, "It was a situation where we had so much material and we were so happy with what we recorded. It’s like what are you going to leave off of the record? So we were like let’s not even vote. A year from now, if we waited too long, a year or two from now you don’t even know what kind of mindset you’re going to be in. And this is current, this is right now! This is how we feel right now."

To get Five Finger Death Punch's 'Lift Me Up,' featuring Rob Halford, check this link as of May 14.