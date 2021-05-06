Five Finger Death Punch are digging deeper into their F8 album, and their latest single "Darkness Settles In" will get an extra boost with its inclusion in the upcoming film The Retaliators. A video for the track, featuring footage from the movie, has just arrived.

The clip finds the band capturing the vibe of the song playing amidst a candlelit set transitioning from the raw vulnerability of the opening verse into a passionate and powerful chorus. The performance is interspersed with shots from The Retaliators that includes the movie's star Michael Lombardi and other cast members. Members of FFDP will also make cameos in the film.

This marks the fourth single from F8, following on the heels of "Inside Out," "A Little Bit Off" and "Living the Dream," all of which topped the Mainstream Rock Songs chart. As stated, the song is also part of the soundtrack for The Retaliators film as well, with details revealed later this year.

You can pick up "Darkness Settles In" at this location or as part of the band's F8 album.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Darkness Settles In"

