Five Finger Death Punch Launch Deluxe Album Featuring Hip-Hop Legend, DMX!

Regarding the new album's focus track "This is The Way" featuring legendary Hip Hop Artist DMX, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Balthory says, "Music is meant to be shared, and it starts at the top with us, the artists! We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J's 'Mama Said Knock You Out' featuring Tech N9ne or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of Queen, on the song 'Blue on Black.'"

"The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality," he continues. "He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as 'the metalhead of hip-hop' because of his aggressive, raw and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages - an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real."

He concludes, "It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it's a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX's memory."

The new deluxe version of Five Finger Death Punch's AFTERLIFE album is AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW!

