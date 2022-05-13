Five Finger Death Punch Tease Metaverse Project With ‘I.O.U.’ Video, Announce ‘Afterlife’ Album

Five Finger Death Punch are taking another step toward their next album, revealing the new song "I.O.U." and announcing the artwork, track listing and release date for their highly anticipated 2022 effort, Afterlife. Plus, the new video for "I.O.U." serves up a sneak preview of FFDP's first ever venture into the Metaverse.

"I.O.U." is a full on banger, filled with pummeling drums and prime FFDP aggression. You can get a closer look at the song's lyrics in the lyric video provided below. But as you might notice, this isn't your traditional lyric video as the band is also serving up a sneak-peek at their Metaverse project. The interactive virtual world will be a gamified fan club experience, developed on the near photorealistic Unreal Engine and providing an extension of the band’s existing Fan Club app in the near future. Download the Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club app here. And if you like what you hear, you can find "I.O.U." right here.

Five Finger Death Punch, "I.O.U." Lyrics

I wish someone would wake me

Cause I can’t sleep at all

Stuck in purgatory

Waiting for the fall Auditioned all the endings

I find it hard to tell

Is it better to serve in heaven

Or better to reign in hell Say my name

And watch the fire grow

Curse my name

A demon gets it’s horns

See my face

The one behind my eyes

I’m a son of a bitch - I’m as bad as it gets

And I’ll be that til I die I wish someone would wake me

Cause I can’t sleep at all

Stuck in purgatory

Waiting for the fall Auditioned all the endings

I find it hard to tell

Is it better to serve in heaven

Or better to reign in hell You’ve never known pain before

Cane before

But I’m gonna show you You’ve never been drained before

Shamed before

But I’d love to share You’ve never know insane before

Deranged before

I’m here to show you

I owe you nothing Feel my pain

I bet you can’t relate

Know my rage

The one you instigate

Hate this place

The one in which you hide

The devil I know or the devil I don’t

I just can’t pick a side I wish someone would wake me

Cause I can’t sleep at all

Stuck in purgatory

Waiting for the fall Auditioned all the endings

I find it hard to tell

Is it better to serve in heaven

Or better to reign in hell You’ve never known pain before

Cane before

But I’m gonna show you You’ve never been drained before

Shamed before

But I’d love to share You’ve never know insane before

Deranged before

I’m here to show you

I owe you nothing I wish someone would wake me

Wake me up You’ve never known pain before

Cane before

But I’m gonna show you You’ve never been drained before

Shamed before

But I’d love to share You’ve never know insane before

Deranged before

I’m here to show you

I owe you nothing I owe you absolutely nothing

I owe you nothing

Five Finger Death Punch, "I.O.U."

The other big news for FFDP fans is some firm details on the band's next album. Afterlife is due on Aug. 19 via Better Noise Music.

“Afterlife was hands down my favorite record to make.” says guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “It is our ninth album so at this point, we have legions of loyal fans, and our signature sound is more than established. It became its own island, our ground zero we operate from and we can always come back to. So when we started this record, there was an excitement of impending musical adventures, we knew we could step away as far as we wanted to, there was a freedom of truly 'anything goes.'"

He continues, "This resulted in an album that is way more diverse than our previous ones, while it feels more unified, because there is a framework of overarching stories in Ivan’s lyrics and interconnecting musical motifs between songs. It was not planned as a concept album, but we were so hyper-focused on painting a complete picture, it somehow feels like one... We are very proud of it and are just as impatient as the fans waiting for the release, can’t wait to share it.”

Pre-orders for the album are available here. There will also be various vinyl package and merch offerings at this location. Check out the artwork and track listing below.

In other Five Finger Death Punch news, you can look for the band on tour in late summer and fall with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods. Dates and ticketing info can be found here. Plus, the band will be making their movie acting debut in the upcoming thriller The Retaliators that is set for a fall 2022 theatrical and streaming release. Get more details on the film here.

Five Finger Death Punch, Afterlife Artwork + Track Listing

Better Noise Music

1. Welcome to the Circus

2. AfterLife

3. Times Like These

4. Roll Dem Bones

5. Pick Up Behind You

6. Judgment Day

7. IOU

8. Thanks for Asking

9. Blood and Tar

10. All I Know

11. Gold Gutter

12. The End