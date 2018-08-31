Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody recently gave an interesting interview to iHeartRadio's Bodhi, where he discussed number of things including Twenty One Pilots and getting compared to Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor.

Regarding his relationship with Corey Taylor, Bodhi had said that he dressed up as him for Halloween last year. "Nobody ever wants to be me, everybody wants to be Corey. F-you, Corey," Moody said with a playful, lighthearted tone.

He continued, "Corey and me have a really fun nature of competitive, y'know, whatever. And I just think it's funny - I have kids that come up to me all the time saying, 'You and Corey. You and Corey this, Corey, Corey, Corey.' And I'm like, 'I get it! I get it!' It's like, 'Jesus, Corey, take a break. Gimmie some love man.'

It's obvious that Moody has a lighthearted approach to the comparisons, but at the same time, it is something that he does get tired of.

Also, perhaps most interestingly in the interview, Moody says he saw Twenty One Pilots perform live "a couple weeks" ago. Twenty One Pilots, however, have yet to play a show in 2018, so his sense of time may be a bit off.

You can watch the interview in full below. The Taylor talk begins at around 13:14, and he discusses attending a Twenty One Pilots show that likely didn't happen at 3:19.

2018's Most Anticipated Hard Rock + Metal Albums