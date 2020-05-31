Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody: ‘Our Government Is Failing Us’ During Pandemic

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has posted a video sharing his thoughts on a variety of topics, including the leadership in the the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic and the recent George Floyd death which has yielded passionate sentiment concerning human rights.

Moody, emotionally moved to speak by what he's seen of late, states in his Instagram post and in his video, "For what my opinion is worth," adding, "These are MY opinions. They in NO WAY reflect the opinions of my band(s), my fans, my friends or my family. These are mine." He hashtagged the post with #cantbequietforever #wethepeople #liftmeup #littlebitoff #proudtobe #angerisagift #ifusedproperly #voiceofthevoiceless #brightersideofgrey #phoenixrising #wereinthisshittogether #loveandrespect #powerandgrace #bewell and #iloveyoumom.

First off, Moody addresses the current pandemic, starting by sending condolences to the families who have lost family members to Covid-19 and his respect to the essential workers and first responders. "I'd like to send my respect and my love. I'm sure I speak for thousands when I say we appreciate you're going through and do," said Moody.

Then turning to our leaders, the singer stated, "I'd also personally like to say that I believe that our government — left and right — right now is failing us. The country is opening up, I believe, prematurely, and anybody who doesn't see that, I also believe, is oblivious to the fact that this is affecting thousands and thousands of families and lives."

He continued, "All of this can be avoided with small preparations — things that were taken for granted. Some of us do it, I'm assuming, because we're just naïve to the fact of human life, I guess. I don't understand it, and I don't see why any of us would look to the people we put in power, at this point, to lead the way when it seems as if they can't lead themselves."

While Moody is aware he may take some criticism for his comments, he adds, "I believe in my heart it needs to be said."

He then moves on to the death of George Floyd, which has sparked protests around the country as well as some rioting and looting. He starts, "When it comes to the situation in Minnesota, anyone who's seen that film that doesn't believe that those men should be in shackles awaiting trial for murder charges ... I don't think I have to say anything. This is an obvious fucking need for justice. This is something that can't be overlooked. No longer is it geographical either; it doesn't just pertain to one city. This is a national fucking problem, and it needs to be addressed immediately."

He continues, "I come from a household and a family of people that people are people. There isn't a definition of a person from their color or from their race, their ethnic background or their religions. We are American, and we stand as so. So this injustice needs to be rectified immediately."

Turning his attention to those rioting, Moody cautions, "To those of you that are rioting out there right now, or are thinking of doing so, remind yourself that there are a million cops out there right now who have their head in their hand, going, 'What the fuck?', because they started doing what they're doing with the right intentions. They're good people, they're honorable police, and they would never do such things. So please don't hold to account an entire section of American people for the few that are really fucking this up."

"My condolences to the family and to those whose are affected by this. I truly apologize and I hope that justice is served," says the singer.

He concludes his post addressing those who are struggling to get by at the moment. He relates, "To all the men and women out there trying your hardest just to bring food to the fucking table right now, I know your struggle; I've been there. And as a parent, I know how fucking painful this is right now, trying to supply our children with answers, between home schooling and providing and parenting in general and just being good people. My heart and my hat is off to you. We're in this together — straight up. I'm not just saying that — we are."