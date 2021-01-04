Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody's battles with addiction and his recovery have been well documented, but as 2021 begins the musician has revealed a plan to give back and help others fighting addiction battles by turning two homes in Las Vegas and Colorado into recovery centers.

In a new social media post signifying the turn of the year, Moody explains, "Everyone out there knows that I am active in my recovery. I pride myself on it. As a matter of fact it is the cornerstone to my life."

The singer notes that overdoses are up about 81,000 in 2020 and comments that addiction and suicide rates are also outrageous. But rather than paying lip service to the numbers, he wants to use his platform for action.

"I'm going to take my Vegas home and I'm going to do my best to turn it into a possible home for young women fighting in recovery, probably from the ages of about 18 to 40 depending. I'm not going to get into too many details but that is 1. The second part of that is I am also going to do the same thing back in Colorado except for young men. Same age group," says the singer.

"It's one thing to go to meetings and it's another thing to be active and give back because that is what recovery is all about. It's giving to someone else in place of the ones who gave to me," says Moody.

In his Instagram post, the vocalist commented, "Everything I’ve done in my life has added up to THIS. It’s time to GIVE - Not monetarily. Mentally, physically and spiritually. It’s time to utilize ALL of the tools I’ve acquired throughout 'my time.' This FEELS right. That’s how I KNOW it’s the best 'thing' to do, and the correct path to take." He added the hashtags: #itstartswithme, #iammybrotherskeeper and #familyisntalwaysblood.

Seeing Moody's post, his bandmate Chris Kael, who has also been very public about his sobriety, shared his admiration and respect in the comments for the post, stating, "Duuuuuude. Fuck yes. Proud of you. Honored to have you as my friend. And, proud to walk this path with you. I love and appreciate you, my friend!"

Instagram: 5fdpchriskael

During the posting, Moody also revealed that his Moody Medicinals business will be moving to Denver and that he's also working on a book.