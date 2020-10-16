New Five Finger Death Punch Video Depicts Mask-Wearers as Communists

Five Finger Death Punch are pulling no punches with their politically charged new video for "Living the Dream."

The global pandemic amidst one of the more polarizing presidential elections in U.S. history has elicited a number of strong opinions around the world and Five Finger Death Punch are using the music video platform to express theirs.

The video opens with a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, "Fiction reveals truth that reality obscures," before launching into the action. The clip, shot in Los Angeles, starts with a Nancy Pelosi-esque political figure praising mask-wearers for being "compliant," even presenting them with a button displaying the Communist sickle emblem.

We will note that 5FDP do sell masks on their merch store, and that they include an FAQ on proper masks to prevent coronavirus.

There's also nods to zombies hoarding toilet paper and a work camp for the "People's Republic of America."

But eventually an uprising takes place with people ripping off their masks to head into a violent battle carrying American flags in pursuit of the female leader.

There are plenty of other symbolic nods throughout the video, including "The Great Awakening" flashing during a newscast, which is a reference to QAnon. There are also black-clad figures on leashes that are held by the female leader. They break free to start destroying property, which appears to be a reference to Antifa.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory, who conceptualized the video, states, "America is a beautiful idea that draws immigrants like myself from all over the world to the promised land of equality, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This idea is now under siege and certain events are starting to remind me of the things many of us came here to escape."

He adds, "It’s not a 'left against right' problem but an evolutionary problem. The growing pains of a civilization that without the necessary spiritual enlightenment, arrived a bit early to a level of technology where everyone is connected. The good news is that now everyone has a voice. The bad news is that now everyone has a voice."

"So we are living in the manipulators’ paradise, where liars and hypocrites run unscathed, the news are just opinions, politics are a blood sport, and facts are determined by consensus instead of the truth. We as artists, however, have a unique opportunity to portray and ridicule the absurd to prevent it from becoming reality," concludes the guitarist.

You can watch the video and make your own observations below.

"Living the Dream" is featured on Five Finger Death Punch's F8 album, which is out now.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Living the Dream"